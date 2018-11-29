Joe Allen: Stoke City midfielder says Derby's Bradley Johnson did not bite him

Allen is pulled away by Derby defender Curtis Davies following a melee between the two sides

Stoke midfielder Joe Allen says he was not bitten by Derby's Bradley Johnson when they clashed during the Potters' 2-1 Championship win on Wednesday.

Johnson grabbed Allen's shirt with his teeth in a melee after Stoke midfielder Oghenekaro Etebo was sent off.

"It might look a certain way but he hasn't bit me," said Allen.

"He might have got a little bit of the shirt but nothing that I'm worried about and I don't think it should go any further that that."

Both players were booked for their part in the incident.

Sam Clucas had put Stoke in front before Etebo was shown a straight red card for a challenge on Richard Keogh.

Harry Wilson equalised with a free-kick before Tom Ince got the winner for the 10-man home side, giving Potters boss Gary Rowett victory over his former club.

The result meant Stoke moved up to 12th in the table, five points below the Rams.