Truro City to return to Treyew Road for rest of season

Treyew Road has a capacity of 3,200 (1,675 seats).

Truro City are set to return to Cornwall to play home games back at Treyew Road for the rest of the season.

The National League South side have been playing their 'home' matches 100 miles away in Torquay since August.

But, subject to obtaining ground grading, Truro will play their FA Trophy tie with Weston-super-Mare at Treyew Road on 15 December.

Truro sold the ground to supermarket chain Lidl in 2014 to help fund the building of the Stadium for Cornwall.

Work has yet to begin on the store meaning the club is able to return home for the rest of this campaign following discussions with the National League and Football Association.

A statement on the club's website said: "We look forward welcoming all supporters back to Treyew Road. This news marks yet another important milestone in history of the club."

Weston have objected to the tie being played in Truro instead of Torquay on the grounds that their supporters will have an additional 200-mile journey.

In the long term, Truro hope to play home games at the planned Stadium for Cornwall, which they will share with rugby union side Cornish Pirates.

