Libya's Al Ittihad enjoy record away-win in African Confederation Cup

African Confederation Cup trophy

Libya's Al Ittihad scored eight second-half goals to beat Miracle Bandran of the Comoros 8-0 in the first leg of their African Confederation Cup preliminary round tie on Wednesday and create a record away winning margin in the competition.

The Tripoli club surpassed US Bitam of Gabon, APR of Rwanda and Green Buffaloes of Zambia, who shared the record with five-goal victories in the second-tier African club competition.

Mohamed Zubya scored four goals, his first just two minutes after the break.

The Libyan international struck again on 52 minutes to give the club that reached the 2010 Confederation Cup semi-finals a two-goal advantage on the hour.

Miracle, competing in Africa for the first time having won the national FA Cup and been relegated last season, faded dramatically as the second half progressed.

Zubya scored another two and Salim Fathi, Rabia al Shadi, Abdoulafi al Abassi and Motasse Massoudi one goal each to complete the record rout.

Elsewhere, Zimbabwean Khama Billiat scored a hat-trick as Kaizer Chiefs of South Africa outplayed Zimamoto of Zanzibar 4-0 in Port Elizabeth.

Billiat scored direct from an early free-kick and fired into the net from close range and converted a penalty during the second half.

Kabelo Mahlasela was the other scorer as Chiefs gradually wore down their opponents.

Godwin Aguda demonstrated his penalty-taking skills by converting two to give 1977 African Cup Winners Cup holders Enugu Rangers of Nigeria a 2-0 home win over Defence of Ethiopia.

Enugu staged a remarkable recovery to qualify for Africa, coming from three goals behind with 13 minutes left to defeat Kano Pillars on penalties in the Nigerian FA Cup final.

Motema Pembe of the Democratic Republic of Congo began a seventh attempt to lift the Confederation Cup by defeating Anges Fatima of the Central African Republic 4-1 in Kinshasa with Peter Kolawole bagging a brace.

Second legs in the African equivalent of the UEFA Europa League are scheduled for next Tuesday and Wednesday with the overall winners advancing to the last-32 stage.

Wednesday's African Confederation Cup preliminary round first leg results:

Elgeco Plus (MAD) 3-1 Deportivo Unidad (GEQ)

Miracle Bandran (COM) 0-8 Al Ittihad (LBA)

Green Buffaloes (ZAM) 2-0 Al Merrikh Juba (SSD)

Free State Stars (RSA) 0-0 Mukura Victory (RWA)

New Star (CMR) 0-0 Vital'O (BDI)

Motema Pembe (COD) 4-1 Anges Fatima (CAF)

CMS (GAB) 1-0 Silver Strikers (MAW)

ASCOT (CHA) 2-0 Gomido (TOG)

Enugu Rangers (NGR) 2-0 Defence Force (ETH)

Generation Foot (SEN) 0-0 Djoliba (MLI)

Al Ahly Shendy (SUD) 1-0 Nyuki (COD)

Kaizer Chiefs (RSA) 3-0 Zimamoto (ZAN)