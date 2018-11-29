FA Cup: Wrexham manager Sam Ricketts focused on present

Christian Jolley scored Newport's first goal in their play-off final win over Wrexham in 2013

FA Cup second round: Wrexham v Newport County Venue: Racecourse Stadium Date: Saturday, 1 December Kick-off: 20:00 GMT

Manager Sam Ricketts says Wrexham's defeat to Newport in 2013 will have no bearing when the sides meet in the FA Cup.

Newport won 2-0 in the Conference play-off final in 2013 to secure a Football League return.

They meet for the first time since then in Saturday's FA Cup second round but Ricketts is focused on the present.

"There's a few old scores to settle but it's nothing to do with me and the current players," Ricketts said.

"As a club they won that and went into the Football League and have stayed there ever since and Wrexham unfortunately have stayed here.

"It's possibly an opportunity to get one back on them, it will be a good game."

The Dragons will be aiming to get to the third round of the FA Cup for the first time since 2015, when they lost at then Premier League side Stoke City.

Former Wrexham and Newport managers Andy Morrell and Justin Edinburgh relive their 2013 Conference play-off final

County reached the fourth round last season, losing to Tottenham Hotspur in a replay at Wembley.

"The next round all the big clubs come into it," former Wales defender Ricketts added.

"Newport found that out when they had Spurs and had a really good draw at home and obviously going to Wembley and experiencing that atmosphere.

"This is why the cup is so good because otherwise we wouldn't be able to appreciate such things."

Wrexham are currently third in the National League while Newport are fourth in League Two and Ricketts acknowledges Mike Flynn's side will start as favourites.

"Newport are a league above us and naturally they'll come here expecting to win," Ricketts added.

"But what we do know is that we're more than capable of putting in an excellent performance and with that comes a great chance of winning the game.

"Our performance levels this year have been excellent, even against Leyton Orient last weekend when unfortunately we got beat.

"This game is an opportunity for the players to showcase their talents on the national stage."