Jordan Dawes: Teenage goalkeeper diagnosed with liver cancer after stroke

Jordan Dawes in action against Luton Town in the Women's FA Cup (left) and recovering in hospital

Jordan Dawes, the 18-year-old goalkeeper who suffered a stroke, has been diagnosed with liver cancer.

A crowdfunding page set up to help pay for the former Charlton Athletic youngster's treatment had passed £3,750 in donations at 12:00 GMT on Thursday.

Davies plays for fifth-tier Kent Football United in the London and South East Regional Women's Premier League.

"Our hearts are broken in to a million pieces. Her strength is awe-inspiring," a family statement said.

Dawes, from Knole in Kent, helped Kent Football United reach the first round of the Women's FA Cup last month.

The club progressed through three qualifying rounds and the preliminary round to reach that stage, where they lost to Luton Town on penalties.

Dawes has received well wishes from England internationals Fran Kirby and Carly Telford, while Manchester United and Spain goalkeeper David de Gea has reportedly given his gloves from his 250th Premier League game to the teenager.

According to the Stroke Association, childhood stroke - from the 28th week of pregnancy up to the age of 18 - affects around five out of every 100,000 children a year in the United Kingdom.