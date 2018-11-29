Nathaniel MG Cup: Barry's Jenner Parry to stage final
Barry Town United's Jenner Park will host the Nathaniel MG Cup final between Cardiff Met and Cambrian & Clydach Vale BGC.
Welsh Football League Division One side Cambrian & Clydach caused a semi-final shock with victory over New Saints.
Cardiff Met, runners-up last season, beat Connah's Quay in the other semi-final.
The first all-south Wales final in the competition's history will be played on Saturday, 19 January.
The game will kick-off at 19:30 GMT