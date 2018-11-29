Alex Miller: Veteran says 'I've got a lot to offer' in top-level coaching

Alex Miller has worked in Scotland, England, Japan, Sweden and Russia

Former Aberdeen, Hibernian and St Mirren manager Alex Miller says he still has "a lot to offer" and wants back into top-level coaching.

The 69-year-old's last role was as the Paisley club's caretaker boss in 2015 following the exit of Ian Murray, to whom he had been assistant.

"I would love the day-to-day involvement," the former Liverpool first-team coach told BBC Scotland.

"Just help in a club, football director - call me what you like."

Miller led St Mirren to Scottish Cup success in 1987, Hibs to the League Cup in 1992 and, after a spell as Gordon Strachan's assistant at Coventry City, spent a less successful year in charge of Aberdeen.

He joined Liverpool as director of scouting under Gerard Houllier, moving to first-team coach when Rafael Benitez took over as manager.

His nine years at Anfield ended when he was appointed manager of Japanese side JEF United Chiba and he subsequently joined Swedish club AIK then, in 2012, had nine games in charge of Sibir Novosibirsk in the Russian First Division.

Miller, who had a long playing career with Rangers, says he realised how much young managers needed assistance when he moved into coaching as player-manager of South China then Greenock Morton.

"I was player-manager at Morton for three months and then I got offered the St Mirren one full-time," he recalled.

"I was a player and three months later I was a manager. You've to do everything. You've to think on your feet. But it would be good to have somebody to throw ideas at."

Rafa Benitez appointed Alex Miller first-team coach at Liverpool

Miller thinks he could happily work with a manager he previously did not know. He says that none of his coaching stuff were his "pal" before he worked with them.

"My first was Drew Jarvie. I saw that he had played for 13 years at Aberdeen, good player, good type of player to last that long at Aberdeen, so I thought 'I could maybe work with him'.

"It was the same with Gordon Strachan, who took me to Coventry. He didn't know me, but we worked like a house on fire."

Miller thinks he could be a good influence while "not interfering with the manager".

"I would be very supportive to the manager and help him tactically," he added. "Just overseeing if the youth development was doing the correct things. I'm really into that - I love working with young kids."