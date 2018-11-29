Jimmy Nicholl: Northern Irishman becomes St Mirren first-team coach

Jimmy Nicholl thinks Oran Kearney's enthusiasm will benefit St Mirren

Northern Ireland assistant manager Jimmy Nicholl has joined St Mirren as a first-team coach.

The former Raith Rovers, Millwall and Cowdenbeath manager joins fellow countryman Oran Kearney in Paisley.

Nicholl, 61, was assistant manager at Rangers to Graeme Murty at the start of the year and has held coaching roles at Aberdeen, Hibernian and Kilmarnock.

"I look forward to it. My job will be when there are difficult times," Nicholl told the St Mirren website.

"Oran is a young, ambitious, enthusiastic manager and you can see the drive that he has got.

"That enthusiasm should rub off on all the players and all the staff and that drive and determination."