Scottish Premiership: Jimmy Nicholl joins St Mirren as first-team coach

Nicholl is currently Michael O'Neill's assistant with the Northern Ireland international side

Northern Ireland assistant manager Jimmy Nicholl has joined St Mirren as first-team coach.

Nicholl, 61, will link up with fellow Northern Irishman Oran Kearney, who took over as manager of the Scottish Premiership side in early September.

The former Manchester United full-back has managed Raith Rovers, Millwall and Dunfermline, and had coaching spells at Rangers, Aberdeen and Hibernian.

"There's a really good spirit about the place," he told the St Mirren website.

"Oran is a young, ambitious, enthusiastic manager and you can see the drive that he has got.

"That enthusiasm, drive and determination should rub off on all the players and staff.

"I look forward to it. My job will be when there are difficult times. If we are winning everyone is happy, but it's during the difficult times that you have to keep everyone lifted."

Nicholl's most recent club job was as assistant manager at Rangers last season.

Having won 73 caps for his country and played at the World Cup in 1982 in Spain and in 1986 in Mexico, he joined O'Neill's Northern Ireland coaching team in March 2015.

His club playing career also included spells at Sunderland, West Brom and Rangers.

His most successful period as a manager came at Raith, where he began as a player-manager in 1990 and went on to win the Scottish League Cup and a Scottish First Division title during seven seasons with the club.