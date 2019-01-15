Henry v Vieira: Which PL winners have gone on to manage?

Patrick Vieira (left) won three Premier League titles with Arsenal, one more than Thierry Henry

They have five Premier League title-winning medals between them, shared a World Cup and European Championship win and are both undisputed legends at Arsenal.

And on Wednesday, Patrick Vieira and Thierry Henry will face each other as managers for the first time.

Vieira's Nice host Henry's Monaco in a Ligue 1 game that could prove important at both ends of the table.

The Frenchmen are two of 19 Premier League winners who have gone on to manage at least one game in any of the 'top five' European leagues (Bundesliga, La Liga, Ligue 1, Premier League and Serie A).

Can you name the others? You have three minutes...