Bradley Johnson: Derby County midfielder on FA charge following biting incident

Bradley Johnson and Joe Allen were both booked following the incident at the bet365 Stadium

Derby County midfielder Bradley Johnson has been charged with violent conduct by the Football Association following Wednesday's biting incident involving Stoke midfielder Joe Allen.

Johnson grabbed Allen's shirt with his teeth in a melee after Stoke midfielder Oghenekaro Etebo was sent off.

Allen defended Johnson after the game, claiming: "It might look a certain way but he hasn't bit me."

The 31-year-old has until 18:00 GMT on Friday to respond to the charge.

The flashpoint in the Championship match at the bet365 Stadium was not seen by officials but caught on camera.

On-field incidents not seen at the time are referred by the FA to a panel of three former elite match officials.

"He might have got a little bit of the shirt but nothing that I'm worried about and I don't think it should go any further than that," Allen added.

Both players were booked for their part in the incident during Stoke's 2-1 victory.