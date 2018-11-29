Kieran Gibbs: Swansea City got 'suckerpunched', says West Brom left-back

Kieran Gibbs did not allow Swansea's Barrie McKay to get the better of him at the Liberty Stadium

West Bromwich Albion left-back Kieran Gibbs says that the Baggies had to find "a different way of winning" in their hard-fought victory at Swansea.

Wednesday's second 2-1 away win in six days, following Friday's triumph at Ipswich, lifts Darren Moore's Baggies back within three points of top spot.

But the former Arsenal and England defender, 29, had sympathy for Swansea.

"Let's be honest, they dominated a lot of the first half and got suckerpunched by two set pieces," Gibbs told BBC WM.

"I felt for Swansea. I've been where they are. But that's football in this league. It's very unforgiving."

After trailing to Ollie McBurnie's early strike, Albion were level inside three minutes from Craig Dawson's second goal in five games, then won it before half-time with fellow defender Ahmed Hegazi's first away goal for the club.

"We showed a different way of winning," added Gibbs. "It's a huge win for us, as it's not only a difficult place to go but came on the back of another away win at Ipswich.

"It's always nice to get back-to-back wins. But that could prove three three vital points come the end of the season

"This league is pretty crazy when you look at the results each week. But it's a very exciting time to be involved."

Goals still going in for Baggies

After a run of just one point out of a possible 12, Albion have now won three on the trot to take into next week's two home matches, Monday's meeting with out-of-form Brentford, then Friday's local derby with Aston Villa.

Wednesday's two goals might have seemed like going back to the days of Tony Pulis - two centre halves scoring, with two headers, from two corners.

But Albion remain the Championship's chief entertainers, their 19 games under Moore so far this season having produced 68 goals - 41 for and 27 against.

Albion left-back Kieran Gibbs was talking to BBC WM's Rob Gurney