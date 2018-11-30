FA Cup: Newport boss Mike Flynn gets Justin Edinburgh insight on Wrexham

Media playback is not supported on this device Former Wrexham and Newport managers Andy Morrell and Justin Edinburgh relive their 2013 Conference play-off final

FA Cup second round: Wrexham v Newport County Venue: Racecourse Stadium Date: Saturday, 1 December Kick-off: 20:00 GMT Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app

Manager Mike Flynn has sought the observations of former Newport boss Justin Edinburgh ahead of Saturday's FA Cup second round tie at Wrexham.

Flynn was a member of the County side managed by Edinburgh, which beat their Welsh rivals in the 2013 Conference play-off final.

Edinburgh now manages Leyton Orient, who won 2-0 at Wrexham in the National League last weekend.

"We had a good conversation," Flynn said.

"He told me one or two things that we might be able to capitalise on."

County's 2-0 win over Wrexham at Wembley in the play-off final five years ago secured a return to the Football League after a 25-year absence, which Flynn described as "huge."

Flynn played in Newport's team that day and can compare the strengths and weaknesses of the current side with the one he played against in 2013.

"The Wrexham team we faced was a good team," Flynn added.

"If you go through name by name, you would probably say the 2013 was better than this one.

Mike Flynn in action against Wrexham in the 2013 Conference play-off final at Wembley

"I'm not saying this Wrexham team isn't a good team but looking at it I feel it was stronger before.

"But this team have got something about them. They're resolute, picking up results, not conceding many goals and playing good football."

Flynn and Wrexham counterpart Sam Ricketts have both been linked with the managerial vacancy at League One Shrewsbury Town, although the Newport boss insisted he was going nowhere.

Former Wales defender Ricketts has said Newport will start as favourites against the side currently third in the National League.

"He's started the mind games already," Flynn joked.

"I can't speak highly enough of Sam. He's a very intelligent young manager, he's respectful and had a very good career.

"I'm full of praise for him."

Newport beat Championship side Leeds United in the third round last season before losing to Tottenham in a fourth round replay at Wembley.

"It's nice to have those memories to look back on but last season means absolutely nothing," Flynn said.

"That was last season. As it happens I think we've got a better squad this season and I'm hoping we go and prove it."