Houssem Aouar: Meet the Lyon player Pep Guardiola calls 'incredible'

Houssem Aouar (left) was impressive in Lyon's draw against Manchester City

Every week the BBC Football Daily Euro Leagues podcast panel will select a promising 'wunderkind' to focus on. This week our subject is...

Houssem Aouar

Lyon's 20-year-old attacking midfielder certainly caught the eye in Tuesday's 2-2 draw against Manchester City.

City manager Pep Guardiola called the France Under-21 international "incredible", adding: "He's always very calm with the ball at his feet, with an excellent technical quality."

Aouar has scored five times in Ligue 1 this season, and has set up three goals in five Champions League games.

Partnering Tanguy Ndombele - a previous BBC wunderkind - in midfield, he did the defensive things well against City, making a game-high five tackles despite his more offensive mindset.

He is averaging 2.4 shots, 44 passes and 2.8 tackles per game in the Champions League this season and his team are 90 minutes away from the knockout stages.

So it should be no surprise that Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool have been linked with him.

Euro Leagues podcast analysis - 'he shows great tactical intelligence'

Italian football journalist James Horncastle: "He chose the number eight because when he was growing up in Lyon, he loved Juninho Pernambucano. He's not a similar player even though he plays in a two-man midfield.

"For someone of his age he shows great tactical intelligence, great control of his body and the ball. He was magnificent against Manchester City in midweek. He won practically every tackle he had even though he's not as physically robust or doesn't have the stature of team-mate Tanguy Ndombele. Certainly one to watch for the future.

"He's got a wonderful right foot and plays on the left. He's beginning to chip in goals too."