Swansea City: Nathan Dyer and Wayne Routledge can leave in January

Wayne Routledge and Nathan Dyer have made 481 Swansea City appearances between them

Long-serving Swansea City wingers Nathan Dyer and Wayne Routledge are free to leave the club in January.

Dyer, 31, and Routledge, 33, were in the Swansea team that won the Capital One Cup in 2013, with Dyer scoring twice in the 5-0 win over Bradford.

Manager Graham Potter has given both players, plus Dutch wing Luciano Narsingh, the green light to leave.

"They have not played and it is something for them to consider," he said.

All three players are among Swansea's highest earners, with Dyer and Routledge signing new contracts in 2016 and 2017 respectively, each understood to be worth in the region of £40,000 a week.

Dyer's deal expires in 2020, while Routledge is out of contract at the end of this season.

Following their relegation from the Premier League last term, Swansea have cut costs during this campaign and sold several players.

Dyer has played 244 games for the Swans, and was a Premier League winner when he was on loan at Leicester City in 2015-16.

But the former Southampton player has made only two appearances for Swansea this season, starting once.

Routledge, meanwhile, has played 237 matches for the Swans since joining in 2011, but only three of those appearances have come this season.

"They have been great to work with in terms of professionals with the group and we have no complaints, but they have not played so much," said Potter.

"So we have to be fair to them that if there is an opportunity to go and play, that might be best for them.

"No-one is kicking them out, no-one is forcing them out. But you understand it's football and these situations happen."