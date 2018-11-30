Neil Warnock: Cardiff City boss 'doesn't know' if it's his last job

Neil Warnock admits the recent helicopter tragedy at Leicester City forced him to 're-evaluate his priorities'

On the eve of his 70th birthday, Neil Warnock has said Cardiff City may not be his last job as a club boss.

His managerial career began at Scarborough in 1987 and he previously saw Cardiff as his "farewell club".

Warnock turns 70 on Saturday and when asked what his working future holds, he replied: "I just don't know what to say really, because I don't know."

Warnock is contracted until the end of 2018-18, but admits he could face the sack if results fail to improve.

But as he reaches this latest milestone, he "just can't rule out" taking another opportunity.

Cardiff City is his 17th managerial job and his 39th season as a boss.

Warnock told told BBC Sport Wales: "I said I was going to retire at 55, and then it was going to be 58 and then 60.

He said he and his wife Sharon had talked about "doing one or two things" such as travelling, but "she's been keen on me doing the Cardiff job".

"I think she's loved it more than any other club we've been at," he said.

Warnock added he always wanted to manage in Scotland, and that he would always want to have some sort of involvement in football.

"You can't replicate that day to day dressing room banter, no matter what you do, whether it be shopping or taking the dogs out," he said.

"When you're out of work and the phone doesn't go, you do tend to get under the missus' feet, and there's only so many things you can do while your mind is active."