Referee attack: Four arrested over assault on Daniel Sweeney

Four men have been arrested over an assault which left a referee badly injured after an amateur game in the Republic of Ireland.

Daniel Sweeney suffered a broken jaw when he was attacked after Mullingar Town played at Horseleap in County Offaly on 11 November.

Police say a teenager, two men in their 20s and another in his 40s who had been arrested were released on Thursday.

A file will be prepared for the director of public prosecutions.

Last week, three Mullingar players were banned for 40 years each by the Combined Counties League over the incident.

Another ex-Mullingar player had his lifetime playing ban extended to include all football activities.

Sweeney had surgery lasting five hours after being attacked in a car park near the pitch.

"All four suspects were detained under Section Four of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at Mullingar, Tullamore and Birr Garda stations," a Garda spokesman told BBC Sport.

"The four were released without charge in the early hours of Thursday and a file is to be prepared for director of public prosecutions."

In addition to the lengthy suspensions, the league's executive committee also fined Mullingar Town 500 euros (£442) for failure to control its players, with the fine to be given to the Daniel Sweeney Recovery Fund, which was set up by the club.