Ballon d'Or 2018: male and female winners to be announced on Monday

The men's Ballon d'Or winner will be announced on Monday - and an inaugural female victor will be named too.

There are 30 candidates on the shortlist for the male award, including 11 Premier League players, Lionel Messi and current holder Cristiano Ronaldo.

England's Lucy Bronze and Fran Kirby are among the 15-woman shortlist.

France Football has awarded the prestigious prize to the best male player every year since 1956, adding a women's award this year.

Barcelona captain Messi and Juventus forward Ronaldo - formerly of Manchester United and Real Madrid - have won the past 10 Ballons d'Or between them. Kaka, in 2007, was the winner that preceded them.

Real Madrid and Croatia midfielder Luka Modric is the odds-on favourite with bookmakers to add the Ballon d'Or to the Fifa Best Men's Player award he picked up in September.

For the first time there is also a youth award, the Kopa Trophy, with Liverpool and England full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold on the 10-man shortlist.

The ceremony will start at 20:00 GMT and will be hosted by David Ginola in Paris.

Before we reveal the full 30-man shortlist, can you name the seven players to finish highest - excluding Messi and Ronaldo - every year for the past decade?

Nine finished third behind the pair, with the 2010 answer finishing second and Ronaldo down in sixth that year.

Can you name the player to finish highest, excluding Messi and Ronaldo, in the past decade?

2018 Ballon d'Or nominees
PositionCountryClub
Sergio AgueroForwardArgentinaManchester City
AlissonGoalkeeperBrazilLiverpool
Gareth BaleForwardWalesReal Madrid
Karim BenzemaForwardFranceReal Madrid
Kevin de BruyneMidfielderBelgiumManchester City
Edinson CavaniForwardUruguayParis St-Germain
Thibaut CourtoisGoalkeeperBelgiumReal Madrid
Roberto FirminoForwardBrazilLiverpool
Diego GodinDefenderUruguayAtletico Madrid
Antoine GriezmannForwardFranceAtletico Madrid
Eden HazardForwardBelgiumChelsea
IscoMidfielderSpainReal Madrid
Harry KaneForwardEnglandTottenham
N'Golo KanteMidfielderFranceChelsea
Hugo LlorisGoalkeeperFranceTottenham
Mario MandzukicForwardCroatiaJuventus
Sadio ManeForwardSenegalLiverpool
MarceloDefenderBrazilReal Madrid
Kylian MbappeForwardFranceParis St-Germain
Lionel MessiForwardArgentinaBarcelona
Luka ModricMidfielderCroatiaReal Madrid
NeymarForwardBrazilParis St-Germain
Jan OblakGoalkeeperSloveniaAtletico Madrid
Paul PogbaMidfielderFranceManchester United
Cristiano RonaldoForwardPortugalJuventus
Ivan RakiticMidfielderCroatiaBarcelona
Sergio RamosDefenderSpainReal Madrid
Mohamed SalahMidfielderEgyptLiverpool
Luis SuarezForwardUruguayBarcelona
Raphael VaraneDefenderFranceReal Madrid
2018 Women's Ballon d'Or nominees
PositionCountryClub
Lucy BronzeDefenderEnglandLyon
Pernille HarderForwardDenmarkWolfsburg
Ada HegerbergForwardNorwayLyon
Amandine HenryMidfielderFranceLyon
Lindsey HoranForwardUSAPortland
Sam KerrForwardAustraliaChicago
Fran KirbyForwardEnglandChelsea
Saki KumagaiDefenderJapanLyon
Dzsenifer MarozsanMidfielderGermanyLyon
Amel MajriMidfielderFranceLyon
MartaForwardBrazilOrlando
Lieke MartensForwardNetherlandsBarcelona
Megan RapinoeMidfielderUSASeattle
Wendie RenardDefenderLyonFrance
Christine SinclairForwardCanadaPortland
2018 Kopa Trophy shortlist
PositionCountryClub
Houssem AouarMidfielderFranceLyon
Trent Alexander-ArnoldDefenderEnglandLiverpool
Patrick CutroneForwardItalyAC Milan
Ritsu DoanMidfielderJapanGroningen
Gianluigi DonnarummaGoalkeeperItalyAC Milan
Amadou HaidaraMidfielderMaliSalzburg
Justin KluivertForwardNetherlandsRoma
Kylian MbappeForwardFranceParis St-Germain
Christian PulisicMidfielderUnited StatesBorussia Dortmund
RodrygoForwardBrazilSantos

What is the Ballon d'Or?

The Ballon d'Or has been awarded by France Football every year since 1956, with England's Stanley Matthews the first winner.

It was only for European players until 1995, when it expanded to become open for any player at a European club. From 2007 it opened up to the rest of the world.

The 30-man list of nominees is compiled by the editorial staff of the French magazine, with the winner voted for by journalists from around the world, with one representative per nation.

From 2010 to 2015 it merged with Fifa's awards, but they split and the world governing body set up its own awards again in 2016.

