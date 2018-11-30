Ballon d'Or 2018: male and female winners to be announced on Monday
The men's Ballon d'Or winner will be announced on Monday - and an inaugural female victor will be named too.
There are 30 candidates on the shortlist for the male award, including 11 Premier League players, Lionel Messi and current holder Cristiano Ronaldo.
England's Lucy Bronze and Fran Kirby are among the 15-woman shortlist.
France Football has awarded the prestigious prize to the best male player every year since 1956, adding a women's award this year.
Barcelona captain Messi and Juventus forward Ronaldo - formerly of Manchester United and Real Madrid - have won the past 10 Ballons d'Or between them. Kaka, in 2007, was the winner that preceded them.
Real Madrid and Croatia midfielder Luka Modric is the odds-on favourite with bookmakers to add the Ballon d'Or to the Fifa Best Men's Player award he picked up in September.
For the first time there is also a youth award, the Kopa Trophy, with Liverpool and England full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold on the 10-man shortlist.
The ceremony will start at 20:00 GMT and will be hosted by David Ginola in Paris.
Before we reveal the full 30-man shortlist, can you name the seven players to finish highest - excluding Messi and Ronaldo - every year for the past decade?
Nine finished third behind the pair, with the 2010 answer finishing second and Ronaldo down in sixth that year.
Can you name the player to finish highest, excluding Messi and Ronaldo, in the past decade?
|Rank
|Hint
|Answers
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|2018 Ballon d'Or nominees
|Position
|Country
|Club
|Sergio Aguero
|Forward
|Argentina
|Manchester City
|Alisson
|Goalkeeper
|Brazil
|Liverpool
|Gareth Bale
|Forward
|Wales
|Real Madrid
|Karim Benzema
|Forward
|France
|Real Madrid
|Kevin de Bruyne
|Midfielder
|Belgium
|Manchester City
|Edinson Cavani
|Forward
|Uruguay
|Paris St-Germain
|Thibaut Courtois
|Goalkeeper
|Belgium
|Real Madrid
|Roberto Firmino
|Forward
|Brazil
|Liverpool
|Diego Godin
|Defender
|Uruguay
|Atletico Madrid
|Antoine Griezmann
|Forward
|France
|Atletico Madrid
|Eden Hazard
|Forward
|Belgium
|Chelsea
|Isco
|Midfielder
|Spain
|Real Madrid
|Harry Kane
|Forward
|England
|Tottenham
|N'Golo Kante
|Midfielder
|France
|Chelsea
|Hugo Lloris
|Goalkeeper
|France
|Tottenham
|Mario Mandzukic
|Forward
|Croatia
|Juventus
|Sadio Mane
|Forward
|Senegal
|Liverpool
|Marcelo
|Defender
|Brazil
|Real Madrid
|Kylian Mbappe
|Forward
|France
|Paris St-Germain
|Lionel Messi
|Forward
|Argentina
|Barcelona
|Luka Modric
|Midfielder
|Croatia
|Real Madrid
|Neymar
|Forward
|Brazil
|Paris St-Germain
|Jan Oblak
|Goalkeeper
|Slovenia
|Atletico Madrid
|Paul Pogba
|Midfielder
|France
|Manchester United
|Cristiano Ronaldo
|Forward
|Portugal
|Juventus
|Ivan Rakitic
|Midfielder
|Croatia
|Barcelona
|Sergio Ramos
|Defender
|Spain
|Real Madrid
|Mohamed Salah
|Midfielder
|Egypt
|Liverpool
|Luis Suarez
|Forward
|Uruguay
|Barcelona
|Raphael Varane
|Defender
|France
|Real Madrid
|2018 Women's Ballon d'Or nominees
|Position
|Country
|Club
|Lucy Bronze
|Defender
|England
|Lyon
|Pernille Harder
|Forward
|Denmark
|Wolfsburg
|Ada Hegerberg
|Forward
|Norway
|Lyon
|Amandine Henry
|Midfielder
|France
|Lyon
|Lindsey Horan
|Forward
|USA
|Portland
|Sam Kerr
|Forward
|Australia
|Chicago
|Fran Kirby
|Forward
|England
|Chelsea
|Saki Kumagai
|Defender
|Japan
|Lyon
|Dzsenifer Marozsan
|Midfielder
|Germany
|Lyon
|Amel Majri
|Midfielder
|France
|Lyon
|Marta
|Forward
|Brazil
|Orlando
|Lieke Martens
|Forward
|Netherlands
|Barcelona
|Megan Rapinoe
|Midfielder
|USA
|Seattle
|Wendie Renard
|Defender
|Lyon
|France
|Christine Sinclair
|Forward
|Canada
|Portland
|2018 Kopa Trophy shortlist
|Position
|Country
|Club
|Houssem Aouar
|Midfielder
|France
|Lyon
|Trent Alexander-Arnold
|Defender
|England
|Liverpool
|Patrick Cutrone
|Forward
|Italy
|AC Milan
|Ritsu Doan
|Midfielder
|Japan
|Groningen
|Gianluigi Donnarumma
|Goalkeeper
|Italy
|AC Milan
|Amadou Haidara
|Midfielder
|Mali
|Salzburg
|Justin Kluivert
|Forward
|Netherlands
|Roma
|Kylian Mbappe
|Forward
|France
|Paris St-Germain
|Christian Pulisic
|Midfielder
|United States
|Borussia Dortmund
|Rodrygo
|Forward
|Brazil
|Santos
What is the Ballon d'Or?
The Ballon d'Or has been awarded by France Football every year since 1956, with England's Stanley Matthews the first winner.
It was only for European players until 1995, when it expanded to become open for any player at a European club. From 2007 it opened up to the rest of the world.
The 30-man list of nominees is compiled by the editorial staff of the French magazine, with the winner voted for by journalists from around the world, with one representative per nation.
From 2010 to 2015 it merged with Fifa's awards, but they split and the world governing body set up its own awards again in 2016.