Ballon d'Or 2018: male and female winners to be announced on Monday

Cristiano Ronaldo has won four of the past five Ballons d'Or

The men's Ballon d'Or winner will be announced on Monday - and an inaugural female victor will be named too.

There are 30 candidates on the shortlist for the male award, including 11 Premier League players, Lionel Messi and current holder Cristiano Ronaldo.

England's Lucy Bronze and Fran Kirby are among the 15-woman shortlist.

France Football has awarded the prestigious prize to the best male player every year since 1956, adding a women's award this year.

Barcelona captain Messi and Juventus forward Ronaldo - formerly of Manchester United and Real Madrid - have won the past 10 Ballons d'Or between them. Kaka, in 2007, was the winner that preceded them.

Real Madrid and Croatia midfielder Luka Modric is the odds-on favourite with bookmakers to add the Ballon d'Or to the Fifa Best Men's Player award he picked up in September.

For the first time there is also a youth award, the Kopa Trophy, with Liverpool and England full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold on the 10-man shortlist.

The ceremony will start at 20:00 GMT and will be hosted by David Ginola in Paris.

Before we reveal the full 30-man shortlist, can you name the seven players to finish highest - excluding Messi and Ronaldo - every year for the past decade?

Nine finished third behind the pair, with the 2010 answer finishing second and Ronaldo down in sixth that year.

2018 Ballon d'Or nominees Position Country Club Sergio Aguero Forward Argentina Manchester City Alisson Goalkeeper Brazil Liverpool Gareth Bale Forward Wales Real Madrid Karim Benzema Forward France Real Madrid Kevin de Bruyne Midfielder Belgium Manchester City Edinson Cavani Forward Uruguay Paris St-Germain Thibaut Courtois Goalkeeper Belgium Real Madrid Roberto Firmino Forward Brazil Liverpool Diego Godin Defender Uruguay Atletico Madrid Antoine Griezmann Forward France Atletico Madrid Eden Hazard Forward Belgium Chelsea Isco Midfielder Spain Real Madrid Harry Kane Forward England Tottenham N'Golo Kante Midfielder France Chelsea Hugo Lloris Goalkeeper France Tottenham Mario Mandzukic Forward Croatia Juventus Sadio Mane Forward Senegal Liverpool Marcelo Defender Brazil Real Madrid Kylian Mbappe Forward France Paris St-Germain Lionel Messi Forward Argentina Barcelona Luka Modric Midfielder Croatia Real Madrid Neymar Forward Brazil Paris St-Germain Jan Oblak Goalkeeper Slovenia Atletico Madrid Paul Pogba Midfielder France Manchester United Cristiano Ronaldo Forward Portugal Juventus Ivan Rakitic Midfielder Croatia Barcelona Sergio Ramos Defender Spain Real Madrid Mohamed Salah Midfielder Egypt Liverpool Luis Suarez Forward Uruguay Barcelona Raphael Varane Defender France Real Madrid

2018 Women's Ballon d'Or nominees Position Country Club Lucy Bronze Defender England Lyon Pernille Harder Forward Denmark Wolfsburg Ada Hegerberg Forward Norway Lyon Amandine Henry Midfielder France Lyon Lindsey Horan Forward USA Portland Sam Kerr Forward Australia Chicago Fran Kirby Forward England Chelsea Saki Kumagai Defender Japan Lyon Dzsenifer Marozsan Midfielder Germany Lyon Amel Majri Midfielder France Lyon Marta Forward Brazil Orlando Lieke Martens Forward Netherlands Barcelona Megan Rapinoe Midfielder USA Seattle Wendie Renard Defender Lyon France Christine Sinclair Forward Canada Portland

2018 Kopa Trophy shortlist Position Country Club Houssem Aouar Midfielder France Lyon Trent Alexander-Arnold Defender England Liverpool Patrick Cutrone Forward Italy AC Milan Ritsu Doan Midfielder Japan Groningen Gianluigi Donnarumma Goalkeeper Italy AC Milan Amadou Haidara Midfielder Mali Salzburg Justin Kluivert Forward Netherlands Roma Kylian Mbappe Forward France Paris St-Germain Christian Pulisic Midfielder United States Borussia Dortmund Rodrygo Forward Brazil Santos

What is the Ballon d'Or?

The Ballon d'Or has been awarded by France Football every year since 1956, with England's Stanley Matthews the first winner.

It was only for European players until 1995, when it expanded to become open for any player at a European club. From 2007 it opened up to the rest of the world.

The 30-man list of nominees is compiled by the editorial staff of the French magazine, with the winner voted for by journalists from around the world, with one representative per nation.

From 2010 to 2015 it merged with Fifa's awards, but they split and the world governing body set up its own awards again in 2016.