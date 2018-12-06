West Bromwich Albion v Aston Villa
- Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website
West Bromwich Albion could be without winger Hal Robson-Kanu for the visit of local rivals Aston Villa on Friday.
The 29-year-old was replaced by Dwight Gayle after coming off at half-time of Monday's 1-1 draw against Brentford.
Aston Villa will have Alan Hutton back for the trip to the Hawthorns after he returns from a one-game suspension.
The right-back picked up a fifth booking of the season in Villa's 5-5 draw against Nottingham Forest and missed the win against Middlesbrough.
Match facts
- West Brom and Aston Villa last faced each other in a league match in January 2016 at the Hawthorns in the Premier League - a goalless draw.
- Aston Villa are winless in their last six league visits to West Bromwich Albion (D4 L2) since a 2-1 win in September 2008.
- West Brom have lost four of their last five home league games played on Friday, winning the other versus Leicester in April 2010 (3-0).
- Aston Villa are winless in eight away league matches played on Friday (D6 L2) since a 2-0 win at Wrexham in March 1972.
- Aston Villa striker Tammy Abraham has scored 10 goals in his last 10 league appearances, including netting seven in his last four.
- Aston Villa have won more points under Dean Smith this season in eight games - 16 - than they did in 11 games under Steve Bruce (15).