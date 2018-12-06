Championship
West Brom20:00Aston Villa
Venue: The Hawthorns

West Bromwich Albion v Aston Villa

Aston Villa boss Dean Smith has picked up 16 points from his eight games in charge
Follow live text coverage on Friday from 19:15 GMT

West Bromwich Albion could be without winger Hal Robson-Kanu for the visit of local rivals Aston Villa on Friday.

The 29-year-old was replaced by Dwight Gayle after coming off at half-time of Monday's 1-1 draw against Brentford.

Aston Villa will have Alan Hutton back for the trip to the Hawthorns after he returns from a one-game suspension.

The right-back picked up a fifth booking of the season in Villa's 5-5 draw against Nottingham Forest and missed the win against Middlesbrough.

Match facts

  • West Brom and Aston Villa last faced each other in a league match in January 2016 at the Hawthorns in the Premier League - a goalless draw.
  • Aston Villa are winless in their last six league visits to West Bromwich Albion (D4 L2) since a 2-1 win in September 2008.
  • West Brom have lost four of their last five home league games played on Friday, winning the other versus Leicester in April 2010 (3-0).
  • Aston Villa are winless in eight away league matches played on Friday (D6 L2) since a 2-0 win at Wrexham in March 1972.
  • Aston Villa striker Tammy Abraham has scored 10 goals in his last 10 league appearances, including netting seven in his last four.
  • Aston Villa have won more points under Dean Smith this season in eight games - 16 - than they did in 11 games under Steve Bruce (15).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norwich20124435221340
2Leeds20116333171639
3West Brom20105542281435
4Middlesbrough209832213935
5Nottm Forest20810232211134
6Sheff Utd2010463224834
7Derby2010463024634
8Aston Villa208753930931
9Birmingham207943024630
10Blackburn207852630-429
11QPR208482429-528
12Stoke206952525027
13Swansea207582221126
14Bristol City207582424026
15Wigan207492328-525
16Sheff Wed206592536-1123
17Brentford205783129222
18Preston205783135-422
19Hull2055101928-920
20Rotherham204881930-1120
21Reading2046102632-618
22Millwall2046102433-918
23Bolton2046101326-1318
24Ipswich2018111735-1811
