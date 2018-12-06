West Bromwich Albion v Aston Villa

Aston Villa boss Dean Smith has picked up 16 points from his eight games in charge

West Bromwich Albion could be without winger Hal Robson-Kanu for the visit of local rivals Aston Villa on Friday.

The 29-year-old was replaced by Dwight Gayle after coming off at half-time of Monday's 1-1 draw against Brentford.

Aston Villa will have Alan Hutton back for the trip to the Hawthorns after he returns from a one-game suspension.

The right-back picked up a fifth booking of the season in Villa's 5-5 draw against Nottingham Forest and missed the win against Middlesbrough.

Match facts