Ayr Utd v Inverness CT: Scottish Championship game postponed due to weather

Ayr United's Scottish Championship game with Inverness Caledonian Thistle has been postponed due to bad weather less than an hour before kick-off.

Referee Craig Thomson deemed the wind to be too strong to start the match between the league leaders and the Highlanders, who are currently fourth.

"The pitch is great, given the amount of rain but the overhead conditions were horrendous," Inverness CT manager John Robertson said.

A new date has yet to be announced.