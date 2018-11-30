Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Celtic, Aberdeen, Hearts, Dundee

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Rangers midfielder Lassana Coulibaly is confident the Ibrox side can get the win they need away to Rapid Vienna next month to seal a Europa League last-32 berth. (Herald - subscription required)

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers says Leicester defender Filip Benkovic, 21, who is spending a season-long loan with the Scottish champions, is "top class" and ready for the Premier League. (Daily Record, via Leicester Mercury)

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes, whose side face Celtic in Sunday's League Cup final, says Scotland and Celtic winger James Forrest could play in England's top flight "no problem". (Sun)

Meanwhile, Aberdeen have launched Aberdeen FC Women, who will compete in the SWFL 1 North League next year. (Evening Express)

Hearts manager Craig Levein says January striker signing David Vanecek "is a proper number nine". (Daily Record)

Dundee manager Jim McIntyre has confirmed captain and defender Josh Meekings is likely to miss the rest of the season as he requires hip surgery. (Courier)

Scotland can be drawn with only one of the other 12 hosts of the Euro 2020 finals when the draw for the qualification groups is made on Sunday - just one of the restrictions that make the draw complicated, with weather and travel also taken into account. (National)

Scottish 19-year-old Charlie Gilmour made his senior debut for Arsenal in Thursday's Europa League victory over Vorskla Poltava. (Sun)

Dundee United are close to being taken over by American owners and the deal could be finalised in the coming week. (Daily Mail, print edition)