John Coleman: Accrington boss reflects on 'dream ride' before 1,000th game

Former Accrington team-mates John Coleman and Jimmy Bell joined the club in 1999

Accrington Stanley boss John Coleman has called his time in management a "rollercoaster" as he approaches his 1,000th game.

The 56-year-old, and assistant Jimmy Bell, will reach the landmark in Saturday's FA Cup second round tie against Cheltenham.

The duo have had spells at Ashton, Stanley, Rochdale, Southport and Sligo.

"From where we started to be competing in League One, it's been a dream ride," he told BBC Radio Lancashire.

"When I started at Ashton in the Unibond League my main problem was that players who weren't in the matchday squad didn't get paid so I had to think about who needed the money when I was picking my subs.

"It's been a rollercoaster."

He added: "I remember our first game as if it was yesterday.

"We got absolutely battered by Burton Albion in the FA Trophy and we ended up winning 1-0. How? I don't know. It was a really bizarre game."

Christmas alone and 'missing the stress'

Accrington won the League Two title in 2017-18

After managing the club between 1999 and 2012, Coleman and Bell returned to Stanley for a second spell in September 2014 and led them to promotion to League One last season, the highest level in the club's history.

That was the pair's fourth promotion with the Lancashire side and Coleman, who said he only applied for the job at Ashton after Bell suggested he did so, said the stresses and sacrifices of the job have been worth it.

"You miss the stress when you're out of it. It's well documented that I went through a period of depression when I was out of the game. It was only 10 months but it felt like 10 years," he said.

"There were times when my kids were younger when the family would go away for Christmas and I would stay home alone, planning the next game.

"It hasn't been too bad though. My family and the people I know have embraced what I do and get as much pleasure out of it as I do. It's still a fantastic job and we're fortunate to be involved in football."