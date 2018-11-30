Torquay United: Owner Clarke Osborne appoints two new directors

Clarke Osborne took over Torquay United in December 2016

Torquay United owner Clarke Osborne has appointed his first directors, almost two years after taking over the club.

Accountant Melanie Hayman, whose father is an ex-director of the Gulls and now life president, is joining the board.

George Edwards, who is a business associate of Osborne's, is also joining the club's board of directors.

Edwards is a director of Gaming International - the firm that owns the club - and also on the board of another of Osborne's firms Toklon Limited.

"I am delighted to announce these appointments as we commence the building of the board and the process of providing the club with strong, able and influential direction," Osborne, who remains as chairman of the National League South side, said in a statement.

"Mel has been directly associated with the club for over 20 years and has been a dedicated supporter since attending her first game in 1988.

"My trusted colleague George is already bringing his experience and ability to the club and is reorganising the way the club operates and functions across the entire spectrum of its activities."

Osborne, who has suggested more appointments will be made, had promised a local board of directors when he took over the club in December 2016.

He has come under criticism from some sections of supporters after the Gulls were relegated to the sixth tier of English football for the first time in their history and also over plans to move the club to a new stadium on the outskirts of the town.