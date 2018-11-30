Jersey Bulls get FA approval for Combined Counties League bid

Jersey Bulls' proposed new kit incorporates the island's flag on the front

A bid by a Jersey-based football team to join the English football league pyramid has been given a boost.

Jersey Bulls have had their planned home base of Springfield Stadium in St Helier approved by representatives of the FA National League System and the Combined Counties League.

The island side hope to start playing games at the beginning of next season.

They now have to affiliate with the Jersey FA and have Combined Counties League clubs approve their membership.

"We are incredibly grateful for the backing we received from the States of Jersey, the English FA and the Combined Counties League representatives," said Jersey Bulls director, Russell Le Feuvre.

This is a huge step forward for Jersey Bulls FC and by completing the JFA affiliation, which the English FA and Combined Counties League representatives were keen to see happen quickly, we can begin planning the club's future."

The team would be the first Jersey-based club to play in the English football pyramid and follows in the footsteps of Guernsey FC, who were formed in 2011 and also started out in the Combined Counties league.

Jersey has its own 13-team league over two divisions, but had a bid to become an international football nation rejected by Uefa in February.