Leicester City fans thank 'magnificent' Cardiff after emotional match

Media playback is not supported on this device Emotional Leicester team observe silence at Cardiff

The "magnificent" people of Cardiff have been thanked for the welcome they extended to Leicester City's grieving fans on 3 November.

Cardiff City hosted the Foxes in their first game since the club's chairman Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha and four other people died in a helicopter crash.

Pre-match ceremonies included a minute's silence, wreaths and banners.

In a letter to Cardiff City and its supporters, Foxes Trust said the match was completed with "great dignity".

"The people of Cardiff were magnificent to our travelling fans... the provision of free food was a wonderful touch," it said.

"The scene at the end of the match, when Leicester City's squad and staff came to be with the travelling fans was unlike anything any of us have witnessed before.

"That 15 minutes will mean that for 3,000 Leicester fans, Cardiff, Cardiff City Football Club and the Cardiff City Stadium will always have a special place in our memories and our hearts."

Foxes Trust added the "blue together" banner created by Cardiff fans now has a prominent position in the place of remembrance at the King Power Stadium.