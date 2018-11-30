Paul Elliott resigns as Professional Footballers' Association Charity trustee

Elliott became the first black footballer to collect a CBE at Buckingham Palace for his services to equality and diversity in football in 2013

Paul Elliott has resigned as a trustee of the Professional Footballers' Association Charity.

The former Aston Villa, Celtic and Chelsea defender was reappointed as one of the charity's nine trustees in September 2015, having resigned after only two months in the post in 2013.

But on Thursday, the 54-year-old resigned for a second time.

Elliott refused to comment on the specifics of his resignation when approached by BBC Sport.

The PFA and its charity arm have been under scrutiny in recent weeks.

Chairman Ben Purkiss called for an independent review of the union's activities and governance.

Meanwhile the Charity Commission has started its own inquiry into the PFA Charity.

In a statement it said: "We have opened a regulatory compliance case into the Professional Footballers' Association Charity to examine concerns about the governance arrangements and to clarify a number of issues relating to the charity's financial arrangements and accounts. We will be engaging with trustees on these issues and cannot comment further at this time."

PFA chief executive Gordon Taylor, who has been the leading figure in the players' union for 37 years, has been criticised recently, including by chairman Purkiss.

More than 300 current and former players have also reportedly signed a letter calling for Taylor to resign.