Sam Ricketts: Shrewsbury Town close to appointing Wrexham manager

Sam Ricketts played for Hull, Bolton and Swansea

Shrewsbury Town are close to appointing Wrexham boss Sam Ricketts as their new manager, BBC Radio Shropshire reports.

The League One club have been without a manager since sacking John Askey after just five months in charge.

Ex-Wales defender Ricketts, 37, has led Wrexham to third in the National League after becoming manager in May.

Goalkeeping coach Danny Coyne has won four of his five Shrewsbury matches in caretaker charge since Askey was dismissed on 12 November.

Shrewsbury have previously been linked with Newport manager Mike Flynn and former assistant Chris Doig, while earlier this month Ricketts said he had heard nothing about the vacancy at the Meadow.

Wrexham host League Two Newport County in the second round of the FA Cup on Saturday.