Fifa looks into Afghanistan women's football abuse claims

Football's governing body Fifa says it is "looking into" claims that members of the Afghanistan women's team have suffered sexual and physical abuse at the hands of male employees.

Allegations have been made by several former players and Kelly Lindsey, the American former head coach of the team.

The Afghanistan Football Federation said the allegations were "groundless".

But Fifa said: "Once the facts are established whatever remedial measures needed will be taken."

The governing body added that it was "strongly committed to promoting the safety and wellbeing of all individuals involved in football activities, especially potentially vulnerable people requiring specific attention and protection".

In a statement on its Facebook page, the Afghanistan Football Federation says it "vigorously rejects the accusations".

"The AFF is proud to have many young, talented female players in its teams and it does its utmost to support and protect them against all kinds of harassments or any kind of abusive behaviour," it added.

"The AFF has a zero-tolerance policy towards any type of such behaviour."