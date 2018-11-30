Bradley Johnson: Derby County midfielder given four-game ban for biting

Bradley Johnson and Joe Allen were both booked following the incident at the bet365 Stadium

Derby's Bradley Johnson has been given a four-match ban by the Football Association for a biting incident involving Stoke's Joe Allen.

The midfielder grabbed Allen's shirt with his teeth in a melee after Stoke's Oghenekaro Etebo was sent off.

The flashpoint in the Championship match on Wednesday was not seen by officials but caught on camera.

Johnson, 31, will miss five games in all as he will serve an additional one-match ban for reaching five yellows.

An FA statement said Johnson, who denied the charge, was "found to have committed an act of violent conduct for which the standard punishment would be clearly insufficient".

Wales midfielder Allen defended Johnson after Stoke's 2-1 victory, claiming: "It might look a certain way but he hasn't bit me."

Both players were booked for their part in the incident.

Derby - managed by ex-Chelsea and England midfielder Frank Lampard - say they will conduct an "internal disciplinary hearing".

"Derby County does not expect, nor condone, any of its players to behave in the manner witnessed in the incident on Wednesday evening," the club said.