Scottish League Cup final: Pick your Celtic and Aberdeen teams
-
- From the section Celtic
Former Aberdeen and Manchester United goalkeeper Jim Leighton says he and former manager Sir Alex Ferguson will never speak again.
"We were blindfolded with ear muffs on. They bounced us off walls in total darkness." What happened when the SAS "kidnapped" Partick Thistle?
As Aberdeen prepare for Sunday's League Cup final against Celtic, we asked some of those who lifted the trophy in 2014 to share their stories from the day.
Celtic's James Forrest is the form player in Scottish football. Why is he belatedly flourishing? And how do Aberdeen deal with him in Sunday's League Cup final?
Meet British figure skaters Lewis Gibson and Lilah Fear, who talk about Dancing on Ice inspiration, standing ovations and Olympic dreams.
Everything you need to know about following football with BBC Sport Scotland