Neil Warnock 'really proud' of Cardiff City's character

Cardiff City boss Neil Warnock praised his players' character after they fought back to beat Wolves 2-1 and give him the perfect 70th birthday gift.

The Bluebirds trailed 1-0 at half-time but goals from Aron Gunnarsson and Junior Hoilett hauled them out of the Premier League's relegation zone.

Cardiff have come from behind in all of their three wins this season.

"I'm really proud of them. There's not enough said about character," said Warnock.

"In the Premier League you've got to have ability and you've got to have skill, but it's nothing without character.

"That determination, that togetherness, never knowing when you're beaten.

"They've answered their own questions, the lads, because there were quite a lot there in that team when I first turned up two years ago [in the Championship], and here we are."

Cardiff were second from bottom of the Championship when Warnock took charge in October 2016.

Their remarkable transformation under his tutelage culminated in last season's promotion to the Premier League, a record eighth as a manager for Warnock.

The former Sheffield United and Queens Park Rangers boss can now look forward to a celebratory weekend as he turns 70 on Saturday.

"We've got to enjoy the moment. I thanked the players for letting me have a nice birthday," he added.

"Whatever happens, if you've lost a game of football, you don't have a nice weekend really, even at my age.

"I'm going for a quiet meal with my four kids and Sharon [Warnock's wife]. We'll enjoy it a little more than we would have done if the result had gone the other way.

"This is why I'm still in the game, when you see your team perform like that and you see the crowd.

"I thought the fans were amazing. The noise at 1-0 down, I thought it was fantastic. Everyone at the club deserves a pat on the back. We're fighting against the odds but we've given ourselves a chance."

'Vincent will be delighted'

Although Friday's encounter with Wolves was predominantly scrappy, the game was settled by a moment of brilliance by Hoilett.

As the ball ran loose 25 yards out from Wolves' goal, Hoilett unleashed a fierce first-time effort which dipped and swerved into the top corner, clipping the crossbar on its way in.

Warnock joked that the goal was partly inspired by the advice of Cardiff's owner Vincent Tan.

He said: "I'm not a miracle man but I did say to him [to shoot]. We thought 'let's have a go tonight, we only had three defenders'.

"We had Junior left wing-back and Victor Camarasa wing-back but we wanted to have a go at them in midfield, get on the front foot, get the crowd going and make it exciting.

"Junior, I did say to him he always used to cut inside. Vincent will be delighted. I spoke to Vincent before the game and I told him 'I'm playing Junior left wing-back and he's going to be cutting inside and shooting all the time'.

"He's always telling me we don't shoot enough, so he'll be delighted."