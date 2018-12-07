Leeds United v Queens Park Rangers

Jamie Shackleton made his Leeds debut in the 4-1 win at Derby in August

Leeds United full-back Jamie Shackleton will make his second league start for the club after Stuart Dallas (foot) was ruled out for up to six weeks.

Captain Liam Cooper is also out for up to six weeks after undergoing knee surgery, so Aapo Halme will come in.

QPR defender Grant Hall could come back into the side after missing the defeat by Hull City with a knock.

Boss Steve McClaren has no new injury or suspension concerns as they look to end a three-game winless run.

Match facts