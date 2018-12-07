Leeds United v Queens Park Rangers
Leeds United full-back Jamie Shackleton will make his second league start for the club after Stuart Dallas (foot) was ruled out for up to six weeks.
Captain Liam Cooper is also out for up to six weeks after undergoing knee surgery, so Aapo Halme will come in.
QPR defender Grant Hall could come back into the side after missing the defeat by Hull City with a knock.
Boss Steve McClaren has no new injury or suspension concerns as they look to end a three-game winless run.
Match facts
- Leeds are looking to win three consecutive league matches against QPR for the first time in their entire history.
- QPR have won just one of their last eight league visits to Elland Road against Leeds (D3 L4), a 1-0 win in August 2013.
- Leeds striker Kemar Roofe scored four goals against QPR in the Championship last season (a hat-trick at Loftus Road, one at Elland Road).
- QPR boss Steve McClaren's six league visits to Elland Road against Leeds have seen him face six different managers (O'Leary, Venables, Gray, McDermott, Redfearn and Monk); his record is won two, drawn one and lost three.
- Leeds United have faced fewer shots on target than any other Championship team this season (63), with only Middlesbrough (13) conceding fewer goals than the Whites (17).
- Since recording three consecutive clean sheets in October, QPR have conceded in each of their last five league games, shipping two or more goals in each of the last four.