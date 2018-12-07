Championship
Leeds15:00QPR
Venue: Elland Road

Leeds United v Queens Park Rangers

Jamie Shackleton
Jamie Shackleton made his Leeds debut in the 4-1 win at Derby in August
Leeds United full-back Jamie Shackleton will make his second league start for the club after Stuart Dallas (foot) was ruled out for up to six weeks.

Captain Liam Cooper is also out for up to six weeks after undergoing knee surgery, so Aapo Halme will come in.

QPR defender Grant Hall could come back into the side after missing the defeat by Hull City with a knock.

Boss Steve McClaren has no new injury or suspension concerns as they look to end a three-game winless run.

Match facts

  • Leeds are looking to win three consecutive league matches against QPR for the first time in their entire history.
  • QPR have won just one of their last eight league visits to Elland Road against Leeds (D3 L4), a 1-0 win in August 2013.
  • Leeds striker Kemar Roofe scored four goals against QPR in the Championship last season (a hat-trick at Loftus Road, one at Elland Road).
  • QPR boss Steve McClaren's six league visits to Elland Road against Leeds have seen him face six different managers (O'Leary, Venables, Gray, McDermott, Redfearn and Monk); his record is won two, drawn one and lost three.
  • Leeds United have faced fewer shots on target than any other Championship team this season (63), with only Middlesbrough (13) conceding fewer goals than the Whites (17).
  • Since recording three consecutive clean sheets in October, QPR have conceded in each of their last five league games, shipping two or more goals in each of the last four.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norwich20124435221340
2Leeds20116333171639
3West Brom20105542281435
4Middlesbrough209832213935
5Nottm Forest20810232211134
6Sheff Utd2010463224834
7Derby2010463024634
8Aston Villa208753930931
9Birmingham207943024630
10Blackburn207852630-429
11QPR208482429-528
12Stoke206952525027
13Swansea207582221126
14Bristol City207582424026
15Wigan207492328-525
16Sheff Wed206592536-1123
17Brentford205783129222
18Preston205783135-422
19Hull2055101928-920
20Rotherham204881930-1120
21Reading2046102632-618
22Millwall2046102433-918
23Bolton2046101326-1318
24Ipswich2018111735-1811
