Wigan Athletic v Derby County
- From the section Championship
Wigan striker Nick Powell could return for the visit of Derby.
The 24-year-old missed last week's draw at Bolton with a hamstring injury, but Latics boss Paul Cook will definitely be without Antonee Robinson, Gavin Massey and Chey Dunkley.
Striker Jack Marriott could return for Derby after a foot problem forced him out of the win over Swansea City.
George Evans and Joe Ledley may feature while Craig Forsyth, Mason Bennett and Marcus Olsson are doubts.
Match facts
- Wigan have failed to score in their last three league matches against Derby (D1 L2).
- Derby have won four of their last five away league visits to Wigan (L1).
- Wigan boss Paul Cook's two previous meetings with Derby were both in cup competitions - he lost 0-2 with Chesterfield in the FA Cup fourth round in 2014-15 and won 2-1 with Portsmouth in the League Cup first round in 2015-16.
- Derby's Harry Wilson has scored more league goals from outside the box than any other player in the EFL so far this season (5).
- Since losing four consecutive league games, Wigan are now unbeaten in their last three (W1 D2).
- Derby have won 34 points from their 20 games this season, one fewer than they accumulated at this stage last term.