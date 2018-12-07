Wigan Athletic v Derby County

Nick Powell was injured early in Wigan's 3-1 win over Blackburn on 28 November

Wigan striker Nick Powell could return for the visit of Derby.

The 24-year-old missed last week's draw at Bolton with a hamstring injury, but Latics boss Paul Cook will definitely be without Antonee Robinson, Gavin Massey and Chey Dunkley.

Striker Jack Marriott could return for Derby after a foot problem forced him out of the win over Swansea City.

George Evans and Joe Ledley may feature while Craig Forsyth, Mason Bennett and Marcus Olsson are doubts.

