Championship
Wigan15:00Derby
Venue: DW Stadium

Wigan Athletic v Derby County

Nick Powell
Nick Powell was injured early in Wigan's 3-1 win over Blackburn on 28 November
Wigan striker Nick Powell could return for the visit of Derby.

The 24-year-old missed last week's draw at Bolton with a hamstring injury, but Latics boss Paul Cook will definitely be without Antonee Robinson, Gavin Massey and Chey Dunkley.

Striker Jack Marriott could return for Derby after a foot problem forced him out of the win over Swansea City.

George Evans and Joe Ledley may feature while Craig Forsyth, Mason Bennett and Marcus Olsson are doubts.

Match facts

  • Wigan have failed to score in their last three league matches against Derby (D1 L2).
  • Derby have won four of their last five away league visits to Wigan (L1).
  • Wigan boss Paul Cook's two previous meetings with Derby were both in cup competitions - he lost 0-2 with Chesterfield in the FA Cup fourth round in 2014-15 and won 2-1 with Portsmouth in the League Cup first round in 2015-16.
  • Derby's Harry Wilson has scored more league goals from outside the box than any other player in the EFL so far this season (5).
  • Since losing four consecutive league games, Wigan are now unbeaten in their last three (W1 D2).
  • Derby have won 34 points from their 20 games this season, one fewer than they accumulated at this stage last term.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norwich20124435221340
2Leeds20116333171639
3West Brom21105642291335
4Middlesbrough209832213935
5Nottm Forest20810232211134
6Aston Villa2197540301034
7Sheff Utd2010463224834
8Derby2010463024634
9Birmingham207943024630
10Blackburn207852630-429
11QPR208482429-528
12Stoke206952525027
13Swansea207582221126
14Bristol City207582424026
15Wigan207492328-525
16Sheff Wed206592536-1123
17Brentford205783129222
18Preston205783135-422
19Hull2055101928-920
20Rotherham204881930-1120
21Reading2046102632-618
22Millwall2046102433-918
23Bolton2046101326-1318
24Ipswich2018111735-1811
