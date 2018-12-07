Championship
Brentford15:00Swansea
Venue: Griffin Park

Brentford v Swansea City

Neal Maupay's 13 goals for Brentford this season make him the second top scorer in the Championship
Brentford hope that left-back Rico Henry is fit after being injured on his first start in 14 months in Monday's 1-1 draw at West Bromwich Albion.

Henry went off in the 64th minute after suffering another knee injury, while forward Emiliano Marcondes (ankle) will also be assessed.

Swansea are without Wales winger Daniel James, who suffered a slight hamstring strain in the 2-1 defeat at Derby.

Tom Carroll is again ruled out for the visitors by a groin problem.

But Wilfried Bony returns to the squad after being rested at Derby, while Dutch winger Luciano Narsingh, still waiting for his first appearance of the season, is nearing full fitness following a hamstring injury in mid-October.

Swansea, 13th in the Championship, are four points and four places better off than Brentford, whose last-gasp equaliser at The Hawthorns prevented a seventh defeat in eight games.

Match facts

  • Brentford have lost their last four matches against Swansea City in all competitions - all four by the same scoreline (2-0).
  • Swansea have lost four of their last five Championship games - including each of their last three.
  • Brentford have lost their last two home league games. They have not lost three in a row since November 2016.
  • Swansea striker Oli McBurnie has found the net in just three of his last 14 Championship appearances.
  • Neal Maupay has had a hand in 11 of Brentford's 19 home league goals this season (seven goals, four assists).
  • Swansea and Brentford have not faced each other in the second tier since the 1953-54 season.

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norwich20124435221340
2Leeds20116333171639
3West Brom20105542281435
4Middlesbrough209832213935
5Nottm Forest20810232211134
6Sheff Utd2010463224834
7Derby2010463024634
8Aston Villa208753930931
9Birmingham207943024630
10Blackburn207852630-429
11QPR208482429-528
12Stoke206952525027
13Swansea207582221126
14Bristol City207582424026
15Wigan207492328-525
16Sheff Wed206592536-1123
17Brentford205783129222
18Preston205783135-422
19Hull2055101928-920
20Rotherham204881930-1120
21Reading2046102632-618
22Millwall2046102433-918
23Bolton2046101326-1318
24Ipswich2018111735-1811
