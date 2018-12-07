Brentford v Swansea City

Neal Maupay's 13 goals for Brentford this season make him the second top scorer in the Championship

Brentford hope that left-back Rico Henry is fit after being injured on his first start in 14 months in Monday's 1-1 draw at West Bromwich Albion.

Henry went off in the 64th minute after suffering another knee injury, while forward Emiliano Marcondes (ankle) will also be assessed.

Swansea are without Wales winger Daniel James, who suffered a slight hamstring strain in the 2-1 defeat at Derby.

Tom Carroll is again ruled out for the visitors by a groin problem.

But Wilfried Bony returns to the squad after being rested at Derby, while Dutch winger Luciano Narsingh, still waiting for his first appearance of the season, is nearing full fitness following a hamstring injury in mid-October.

Swansea, 13th in the Championship, are four points and four places better off than Brentford, whose last-gasp equaliser at The Hawthorns prevented a seventh defeat in eight games.

Match facts