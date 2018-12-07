Norwich City v Bolton Wanderers

Moritz Leitner has missed Norwich's past two matches

Norwich midfielder Moritz Leitner will be missing again, with his calf problem not healing as quickly as hoped.

Several players in Daniel Farke's squad are carrying knocks but forward Onel Hernandez is available after overcoming a hamstring injury.

Bolton winger Will Buckley should shake off a groin problem which forced him off against Wigan last time out.

Keeper Remi Matthews and forward Yanic Wildschut are on loan from the Canaries and cannot play against them.

Match facts