Norwich City v Bolton Wanderers
Norwich midfielder Moritz Leitner will be missing again, with his calf problem not healing as quickly as hoped.
Several players in Daniel Farke's squad are carrying knocks but forward Onel Hernandez is available after overcoming a hamstring injury.
Bolton winger Will Buckley should shake off a groin problem which forced him off against Wigan last time out.
Keeper Remi Matthews and forward Yanic Wildschut are on loan from the Canaries and cannot play against them.
Match facts
- Norwich are unbeaten in four home league games against Bolton (W3 D1) since a 2-0 defeat in November 2000.
- Bolton avoided defeat in both Championship matches against Norwich during the 2017-18 season, winning at home and drawing 0-0 at Carrow Road.
- Bolton have scored fewer goals (13) than any other Championship team this season, while only Ipswich (49) have had fewer shots on target than the Trotters (54).
- Norwich have lost just one of their last 15 league games, winning 11 and drawing three.
- Bolton are without a win in their last 10 league games (D3 L7), since a 1-0 win versus Derby in September.
- Norwich striker Teemu Pukki has scored six goals in his last five Championship appearances.