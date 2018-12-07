Birmingham City v Bristol City

After a run of seven goals in four home games, Lukas Jutkiewicz has not netted in either of Birmingham City's last two matches at St Andrew's

Birmingham City may have Jota back in action for the visit of Bristol City, the 27-year-old winger having missed three games with a hip flexor problem.

Defender Harlee Dean has shrugged off a kick to the ankle and should be fit, as Garry Monk's men bid to extend their unbeaten home run to 16 matches.

Bristol City could have Bailey Wright available for the trip to the Midlands.

The defender, who has not played since April with a thigh injury, took part in a behind-closed-doors game this week.

Lee Johnson's Robins start the day 14th in the Championship - four points behind ninth-placed Blues and eight points off the top six.

Match facts