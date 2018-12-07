Championship
Birmingham15:00Bristol City
Venue: St. Andrew's Trillion Trophy Stadium

Birmingham City v Bristol City

After a run of seven goals in four home games, Lukas Jutkiewicz has not netted in either of Birmingham City's last two matches at St Andrew's
Follow live text coverage of Saturday's EFL action from 14:00 GMT

Birmingham City may have Jota back in action for the visit of Bristol City, the 27-year-old winger having missed three games with a hip flexor problem.

Defender Harlee Dean has shrugged off a kick to the ankle and should be fit, as Garry Monk's men bid to extend their unbeaten home run to 16 matches.

Bristol City could have Bailey Wright available for the trip to the Midlands.

The defender, who has not played since April with a thigh injury, took part in a behind-closed-doors game this week.

Lee Johnson's Robins start the day 14th in the Championship - four points behind ninth-placed Blues and eight points off the top six.

Match facts

  • Birmingham City have won 11 of their last 15 league games against Bristol City - but lost their most recent meeting, the 3-1 defeat at Ashton Gate in April.
  • Bristol City have not won in eight league visits to St Andrew's since a 1-0 victory in March 1993.
  • Blues manager Garry Monk has lost three of his four Championship meetings with Bristol City. His only win was with Leeds United in February 2017.
  • Blues have won their last two league games without conceding a goal. They last won three in a row while keeping a clean sheet in each match shortly after Monk too over in early March.
  • Bristol City have won two of their last four away league games - as many wins as they had picked up in their previous 18.
  • Blues striker Lukas Jutkiewicz has reached 10 goals in an English league season for just the third time in his career (also 2011-12, for Coventry City and Middlesbrough and 2016-17, with Blues).

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norwich20124435221340
2Leeds20116333171639
3West Brom20105542281435
4Middlesbrough209832213935
5Nottm Forest20810232211134
6Sheff Utd2010463224834
7Derby2010463024634
8Aston Villa208753930931
9Birmingham207943024630
10Blackburn207852630-429
11QPR208482429-528
12Stoke206952525027
13Swansea207582221126
14Bristol City207582424026
15Wigan207492328-525
16Sheff Wed206592536-1123
17Brentford205783129222
18Preston205783135-422
19Hull2055101928-920
20Rotherham204881930-1120
21Reading2046102632-618
22Millwall2046102433-918
23Bolton2046101326-1318
24Ipswich2018111735-1811
View full Championship table

