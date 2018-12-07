Birmingham City v Bristol City
Birmingham City may have Jota back in action for the visit of Bristol City, the 27-year-old winger having missed three games with a hip flexor problem.
Defender Harlee Dean has shrugged off a kick to the ankle and should be fit, as Garry Monk's men bid to extend their unbeaten home run to 16 matches.
Bristol City could have Bailey Wright available for the trip to the Midlands.
The defender, who has not played since April with a thigh injury, took part in a behind-closed-doors game this week.
Lee Johnson's Robins start the day 14th in the Championship - four points behind ninth-placed Blues and eight points off the top six.
Match facts
- Birmingham City have won 11 of their last 15 league games against Bristol City - but lost their most recent meeting, the 3-1 defeat at Ashton Gate in April.
- Bristol City have not won in eight league visits to St Andrew's since a 1-0 victory in March 1993.
- Blues manager Garry Monk has lost three of his four Championship meetings with Bristol City. His only win was with Leeds United in February 2017.
- Blues have won their last two league games without conceding a goal. They last won three in a row while keeping a clean sheet in each match shortly after Monk too over in early March.
- Bristol City have won two of their last four away league games - as many wins as they had picked up in their previous 18.
- Blues striker Lukas Jutkiewicz has reached 10 goals in an English league season for just the third time in his career (also 2011-12, for Coventry City and Middlesbrough and 2016-17, with Blues).