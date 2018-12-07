Nottingham Forest v Preston North End
-
- From the section Championship
Nottingham Forest are again without defender Tobias Figueiredo, who will serve the second of his three-game ban.
Boss Aitor Karanka also has full-back Danny Fox (foot) and forward Hillal Soudani (knee) sidelined.
Preston captain Tom Clarke could return after a broken nose, but midfielder Ben Pearson (thigh) is rated doubtful.
Sean Maguire (hamstring) and Daniel Johnson (thigh) are still missing, and Callum Robinson, Billy Bodin and Josh Harrop are long-term absentees.
Match facts
- Nottingham Forest have won one of their last seven league matches against Preston (D4 L2).
- Preston are looking to win consecutive league games against Nottingham Forest for the first time since April 1973.
- Preston manager Alex Neil has won both of his Championship matches at the City Ground against Nottingham Forest, doing so in 2016-17 with Norwich and last season with Preston.
- Preston's defeat to Birmingham last time out was their first in 10 Championship games (W4 D5) - they last lost consecutive games back in September (a run of four).
- Since the start of last season, Nottingham Forest striker Lewis Grabban has scored more Championship goals than any other player (34).
- Fifty-two percent of Preston's league goals this season have been scored via players from the Republic of Ireland (16/31).