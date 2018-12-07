Championship
Nottm Forest15:00Preston
Venue: The City Ground

Nottingham Forest v Preston North End

Nottingham Forest are again without defender Tobias Figueiredo, who will serve the second of his three-game ban.

Boss Aitor Karanka also has full-back Danny Fox (foot) and forward Hillal Soudani (knee) sidelined.

Preston captain Tom Clarke could return after a broken nose, but midfielder Ben Pearson (thigh) is rated doubtful.

Sean Maguire (hamstring) and Daniel Johnson (thigh) are still missing, and Callum Robinson, Billy Bodin and Josh Harrop are long-term absentees.

Match facts

  • Nottingham Forest have won one of their last seven league matches against Preston (D4 L2).
  • Preston are looking to win consecutive league games against Nottingham Forest for the first time since April 1973.
  • Preston manager Alex Neil has won both of his Championship matches at the City Ground against Nottingham Forest, doing so in 2016-17 with Norwich and last season with Preston.
  • Preston's defeat to Birmingham last time out was their first in 10 Championship games (W4 D5) - they last lost consecutive games back in September (a run of four).
  • Since the start of last season, Nottingham Forest striker Lewis Grabban has scored more Championship goals than any other player (34).
  • Fifty-two percent of Preston's league goals this season have been scored via players from the Republic of Ireland (16/31).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norwich20124435221340
2Leeds20116333171639
3West Brom21105642291335
4Middlesbrough209832213935
5Nottm Forest20810232211134
6Aston Villa2197540301034
7Sheff Utd2010463224834
8Derby2010463024634
9Birmingham207943024630
10Blackburn207852630-429
11QPR208482429-528
12Stoke206952525027
13Swansea207582221126
14Bristol City207582424026
15Wigan207492328-525
16Sheff Wed206592536-1123
17Brentford205783129222
18Preston205783135-422
19Hull2055101928-920
20Rotherham204881930-1120
21Reading2046102632-618
22Millwall2046102433-918
23Bolton2046101326-1318
24Ipswich2018111735-1811
