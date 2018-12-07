Championship
Stoke15:00Ipswich
Venue: bet365 Stadium

Stoke City v Ipswich Town

Ipswich manager Paul Lambert
Paul Lambert won two of his 15 Premier League games at Stoke as they were relegated
Stoke are waiting on the fitness of left-back Erik Pieters, who went off in their midweek draw at Reading.

Oghenekaro Etebo has two games remaining of his three-match ban after a red card against Derby last week.

Ipswich manager Paul Lambert will be without midfielder Cole Skuse - who has a knee injury - as he returns to the club he left in May.

Winger Gwion Edwards could feature after missing the defeat at Nottingham Forest with an ankle problem.

Match facts

  • This is the first league meeting between Stoke and Ipswich since February 2008 - the Potters won 1-0.
  • Ipswich are winless in their last seven away league visits to Stoke (D3 L4) since a 1-0 win in March 1997.
  • Stoke City are unbeaten in their last seven league games, although only two of those have been victories for the Potters.
  • Ipswich manager Paul Lambert has won three of his five away matches against Stoke in all competitions (L2) - as Potters manager last season, he managed just one home win in eight attempts (D3 L4).
  • Ipswich have lost at least 11 of their first 20 league games of a second tier season for only the third time in their history (also 2011-12 and 1954-55).
  • No Stoke player has been directly involved in more league goals this season than Joe Allen (7 - 3 goals, 4 assists - also Benik Afobe).

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norwich20124435221340
2Leeds20116333171639
3West Brom20105542281435
4Middlesbrough209832213935
5Nottm Forest20810232211134
6Sheff Utd2010463224834
7Derby2010463024634
8Aston Villa208753930931
9Birmingham207943024630
10Blackburn207852630-429
11QPR208482429-528
12Stoke206952525027
13Swansea207582221126
14Bristol City207582424026
15Wigan207492328-525
16Sheff Wed206592536-1123
17Brentford205783129222
18Preston205783135-422
19Hull2055101928-920
20Rotherham204881930-1120
21Reading2046102632-618
22Millwall2046102433-918
23Bolton2046101326-1318
24Ipswich2018111735-1811
