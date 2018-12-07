Stoke City v Ipswich Town
Stoke are waiting on the fitness of left-back Erik Pieters, who went off in their midweek draw at Reading.
Oghenekaro Etebo has two games remaining of his three-match ban after a red card against Derby last week.
Ipswich manager Paul Lambert will be without midfielder Cole Skuse - who has a knee injury - as he returns to the club he left in May.
Winger Gwion Edwards could feature after missing the defeat at Nottingham Forest with an ankle problem.
Match facts
- This is the first league meeting between Stoke and Ipswich since February 2008 - the Potters won 1-0.
- Ipswich are winless in their last seven away league visits to Stoke (D3 L4) since a 1-0 win in March 1997.
- Stoke City are unbeaten in their last seven league games, although only two of those have been victories for the Potters.
- Ipswich manager Paul Lambert has won three of his five away matches against Stoke in all competitions (L2) - as Potters manager last season, he managed just one home win in eight attempts (D3 L4).
- Ipswich have lost at least 11 of their first 20 league games of a second tier season for only the third time in their history (also 2011-12 and 1954-55).
- No Stoke player has been directly involved in more league goals this season than Joe Allen (7 - 3 goals, 4 assists - also Benik Afobe).