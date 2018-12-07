Stoke City v Ipswich Town

Paul Lambert won two of his 15 Premier League games at Stoke as they were relegated

Stoke are waiting on the fitness of left-back Erik Pieters, who went off in their midweek draw at Reading.

Oghenekaro Etebo has two games remaining of his three-match ban after a red card against Derby last week.

Ipswich manager Paul Lambert will be without midfielder Cole Skuse - who has a knee injury - as he returns to the club he left in May.

Winger Gwion Edwards could feature after missing the defeat at Nottingham Forest with an ankle problem.

Match facts