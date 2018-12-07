Sheffield Wednesday v Rotherham United

Steven Fletcher lasted just 35 minutes of the Owls' last home game, the 1-0 win over Bolton

Sheffield Wednesday must manage without Fernando Forestieri for a further six weeks with another hamstring injury.

In only his third game back at Blackburn last weekend, the 28-year-old Italian tore his hamstring late on after coming on as a substitute.

Rotherham have four players who have been nursing knocks this week.

Defender Clark Robertson, midfielders Joe Newell and Matty Palmer and forward Kyle Vassell have missed training, but at least two of them could feature.

It is Rotherham's first visit to Hillsborough since December 2016 when Richard Wood was sent off for fouling Lucas Joao in injury time and Steven Fletcher scored a 94th-minute penalty.

The Scotland international striker, who was replaced at half-time at Blackburn, will be assessed, having complained recently of dizziness, while also managing a knee problem.

Rotherham. beaten at leaders Norwich a week ago. start the day in 20th place, two points clear of the relegation places and three behind 16th-placed Wednesday.

