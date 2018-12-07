Championship
Sheff Wed15:00Rotherham
Venue: Hillsborough

Sheffield Wednesday v Rotherham United

Steven Fletcher lasted just 35 minutes of the Owls' last home game, the 1-0 win over Bolton
Sheffield Wednesday must manage without Fernando Forestieri for a further six weeks with another hamstring injury.

In only his third game back at Blackburn last weekend, the 28-year-old Italian tore his hamstring late on after coming on as a substitute.

Rotherham have four players who have been nursing knocks this week.

Defender Clark Robertson, midfielders Joe Newell and Matty Palmer and forward Kyle Vassell have missed training, but at least two of them could feature.

It is Rotherham's first visit to Hillsborough since December 2016 when Richard Wood was sent off for fouling Lucas Joao in injury time and Steven Fletcher scored a 94th-minute penalty.

The Scotland international striker, who was replaced at half-time at Blackburn, will be assessed, having complained recently of dizziness, while also managing a knee problem.

Rotherham. beaten at leaders Norwich a week ago. start the day in 20th place, two points clear of the relegation places and three behind 16th-placed Wednesday.

Match facts

  • Sheffield Wednesday have won four of their last five league meetings with Rotherham United.
  • Rotherham have won four of their last six away league matches at Hillsborough, but defeat on their last visit was the Owls;' first home win over the Millers in seven attempts since September 1981.
  • Wednesday have picked up just four points from their last eight Championship games.
  • Adam Reach has scored four of their last six league goals at Hillsborough.
  • Rotherham are winless in their last 11 away league games, since a 1-0 League One win against Gillingham in April.
  • Of the Millers' 19 league goals this season, 12 (63%) have come via set-pieces - a league-high rate.

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norwich20124435221340
2Leeds20116333171639
3West Brom20105542281435
4Middlesbrough209832213935
5Nottm Forest20810232211134
6Sheff Utd2010463224834
7Derby2010463024634
8Aston Villa208753930931
9Birmingham207943024630
10Blackburn207852630-429
11QPR208482429-528
12Stoke206952525027
13Swansea207582221126
14Bristol City207582424026
15Wigan207492328-525
16Sheff Wed206592536-1123
17Brentford205783129222
18Preston205783135-422
19Hull2055101928-920
20Rotherham204881930-1120
21Reading2046102632-618
22Millwall2046102433-918
23Bolton2046101326-1318
24Ipswich2018111735-1811
