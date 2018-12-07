Millwall v Hull City
Struggling Millwall are likely to recall midfielder Ryan Leonard after he served a one-match ban.
Leonard missed the 1-1 draw at Bristol City and should come back in for the injured Shaun Williams.
Hull City defenders Reece Burke (calf) and Eric Lichaj (hamstring) are both set to miss out with injuries picked up in the 3-2 win at QPR.
Boss Nigel Adkins said that striker Nouha Dicko (hamstring) is "touch and go" having been out since 27 October.
Match facts
- Millwall have failed to score in their last two home league games against Hull (D1 L1) having scored six in the two games before that (4-0 and 2-0).
- Hull have not lost consecutive league matches against Millwall since April 2011.
- Millwall are without a win in five league games (D2 L3), conceding 10 goals in the process.
- Hull boss Nigel Adkins has lost his last three matches against Millwall having lost just one of his first 12 against the Lions (W9 D2).
- Hull City are unbeaten in three away league games (W2 D1), after losing the previous five in a row.
- Since the start of last season, Hull's Jarrod Bowen has scored 20 league goals; more than any other player at the club.