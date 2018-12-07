Millwall v Hull City

Ryan Leonard has scored two goals in 13 league appearances for Millwall

Struggling Millwall are likely to recall midfielder Ryan Leonard after he served a one-match ban.

Leonard missed the 1-1 draw at Bristol City and should come back in for the injured Shaun Williams.

Hull City defenders Reece Burke (calf) and Eric Lichaj (hamstring) are both set to miss out with injuries picked up in the 3-2 win at QPR.

Boss Nigel Adkins said that striker Nouha Dicko (hamstring) is "touch and go" having been out since 27 October.

Match facts