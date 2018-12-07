Championship
Millwall15:00Hull
Venue: The Den

Millwall v Hull City

Ryan Leonard
Ryan Leonard has scored two goals in 13 league appearances for Millwall
Struggling Millwall are likely to recall midfielder Ryan Leonard after he served a one-match ban.

Leonard missed the 1-1 draw at Bristol City and should come back in for the injured Shaun Williams.

Hull City defenders Reece Burke (calf) and Eric Lichaj (hamstring) are both set to miss out with injuries picked up in the 3-2 win at QPR.

Boss Nigel Adkins said that striker Nouha Dicko (hamstring) is "touch and go" having been out since 27 October.

Match facts

  • Millwall have failed to score in their last two home league games against Hull (D1 L1) having scored six in the two games before that (4-0 and 2-0).
  • Hull have not lost consecutive league matches against Millwall since April 2011.
  • Millwall are without a win in five league games (D2 L3), conceding 10 goals in the process.
  • Hull boss Nigel Adkins has lost his last three matches against Millwall having lost just one of his first 12 against the Lions (W9 D2).
  • Hull City are unbeaten in three away league games (W2 D1), after losing the previous five in a row.
  • Since the start of last season, Hull's Jarrod Bowen has scored 20 league goals; more than any other player at the club.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norwich20124435221340
2Leeds20116333171639
3West Brom20105542281435
4Middlesbrough209832213935
5Nottm Forest20810232211134
6Sheff Utd2010463224834
7Derby2010463024634
8Aston Villa208753930931
9Birmingham207943024630
10Blackburn207852630-429
11QPR208482429-528
12Stoke206952525027
13Swansea207582221126
14Bristol City207582424026
15Wigan207492328-525
16Sheff Wed206592536-1123
17Brentford205783129222
18Preston205783135-422
19Hull2055101928-920
20Rotherham204881930-1120
21Reading2046102632-618
22Millwall2046102433-918
23Bolton2046101326-1318
24Ipswich2018111735-1811
