Middlesbrough v Blackburn Rovers
Middlesbrough will be without defender Dael Fry after he suffered a head injury in the 3-0 defeat by Aston Villa.
Ryan Shotton (knee) could return but striker Rudy Gestede (hamstring) remains sidelined.
Blackburn defenders Darragh Lenihan (hip) and Amari'i Bell (hamstring) could both return to the team.
Midfielder Elliott Bennett (foot) remains out so Craig Conway is likely to retain his place.
Match facts
- Middlesbrough have won two of their last 17 matches against Blackburn in all competitions (D7 L8); both matches came in the 2012-13 season, when they were managed by current Rovers boss Tony Mowbray.
- Blackburn are winless in five league visits to the Riverside Stadium against Middlesbrough (D4 L1) since a 2-1 win on the opening day of the 2007-08 Premier League season.
- In all competitions during his managerial career, Tony Pulis has never lost at home against Blackburn Rovers (P6 W4 D2 L0).
- Since the start of last season, Bradley Dack has had a hand in more league goals than any other Blackburn player (27 goals, 11 assists).
- Middlesbrough conceded as many goals versus Aston Villa (3) as they did in their previous 10 home league games combined.
- All 22 of Middlesbrough's league goals this season have come inside the box - the only 100% such record in the Championship.