Middlesbrough v Blackburn Rovers

Ryan Shotton has been out since the 2-1 win at Sheffield Wednesday on 19 October

Middlesbrough will be without defender Dael Fry after he suffered a head injury in the 3-0 defeat by Aston Villa.

Ryan Shotton (knee) could return but striker Rudy Gestede (hamstring) remains sidelined.

Blackburn defenders Darragh Lenihan (hip) and Amari'i Bell (hamstring) could both return to the team.

Midfielder Elliott Bennett (foot) remains out so Craig Conway is likely to retain his place.

