Championship
Middlesbrough15:00Blackburn
Venue: Riverside Stadium

Middlesbrough v Blackburn Rovers

Ryan Shotton
Ryan Shotton has been out since the 2-1 win at Sheffield Wednesday on 19 October
Middlesbrough will be without defender Dael Fry after he suffered a head injury in the 3-0 defeat by Aston Villa.

Ryan Shotton (knee) could return but striker Rudy Gestede (hamstring) remains sidelined.

Blackburn defenders Darragh Lenihan (hip) and Amari'i Bell (hamstring) could both return to the team.

Midfielder Elliott Bennett (foot) remains out so Craig Conway is likely to retain his place.

Match facts

  • Middlesbrough have won two of their last 17 matches against Blackburn in all competitions (D7 L8); both matches came in the 2012-13 season, when they were managed by current Rovers boss Tony Mowbray.
  • Blackburn are winless in five league visits to the Riverside Stadium against Middlesbrough (D4 L1) since a 2-1 win on the opening day of the 2007-08 Premier League season.
  • In all competitions during his managerial career, Tony Pulis has never lost at home against Blackburn Rovers (P6 W4 D2 L0).
  • Since the start of last season, Bradley Dack has had a hand in more league goals than any other Blackburn player (27 goals, 11 assists).
  • Middlesbrough conceded as many goals versus Aston Villa (3) as they did in their previous 10 home league games combined.
  • All 22 of Middlesbrough's league goals this season have come inside the box - the only 100% such record in the Championship.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norwich20124435221340
2Leeds20116333171639
3West Brom20105542281435
4Middlesbrough209832213935
5Nottm Forest20810232211134
6Sheff Utd2010463224834
7Derby2010463024634
8Aston Villa208753930931
9Birmingham207943024630
10Blackburn207852630-429
11QPR208482429-528
12Stoke206952525027
13Swansea207582221126
14Bristol City207582424026
15Wigan207492328-525
16Sheff Wed206592536-1123
17Brentford205783129222
18Preston205783135-422
19Hull2055101928-920
20Rotherham204881930-1120
21Reading2046102632-618
22Millwall2046102433-918
23Bolton2046101326-1318
24Ipswich2018111735-1811
View full Championship table

