Reading v Sheffield United

Former Arsenal midfielder Scott Marshall manages Reading's under-23 side

Scott Marshall takes caretaker charge of Reading against Sheffield United after the club sacked Paul Clement.

Centre-back Liam Moore remains a doubt, having picked up a knock in training, with midfielder Leandro Bacuna likely to continue as captain.

Sheffield United could be without strikers Leon Clarke (hip) and Ben Woodburn, who also sustained a knock in training and is unlikely to feature.

David McGoldrick is set to continue up front alongside Billy Sharp.

Reading defender Chris Gunter told BBC Radio Berkshire:

"It's a strange mood in the squad when you find out a manager has left, but things move on very quickly in football.

"It's slightly different having this in the build-up in terms of who runs the training sessions on the pitch.

"As players, over a period of time, we've done some things well, but not on a consistent basis. We need to look at ourselves first and our own performances.

"If we're being honest, throughout the squad generally, I don't think we've performed well enough and that's why we are where we are this season."

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder told BBC Radio Sheffield:

"Whatever team we put out, I believe we have the ability to do well.

"I believe over this period, the performances have been of a high standard. The disappointment from my point of view is that we've not been ruthless in both boxes.

"We're turning wins into draws and draws into losses at the moment, so we need to find that ruthlessness.

"That's hurt us in terms of our league position."

Match facts