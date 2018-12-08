League Two
Crawley15:00Northampton
Venue: Broadfield Stadium

Crawley Town v Northampton Town

Match report will appear here.

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1MK Dons20117230131740
2Lincoln City19115334171738
3Colchester20105533191435
4Newport2010553132-135
5Bury2096538211733
6Mansfield19711127141332
7Exeter208752921831
8Tranmere208753025531
9Stevenage209472625131
10Forest Green207942820830
11Carlisle208392525027
12Swindon207672328-527
13Oldham206862621526
14Crawley198292730-326
15Crewe207492124-325
16Port Vale207492023-325
17Northampton205872528-323
18Grimsby2064101927-822
19Yeovil185672322121
20Morecambe2063111932-1321
21Cambridge2054111934-1519
22Cheltenham1945101830-1217
23Notts County2037102241-1916
24Macclesfield2034131637-2113
