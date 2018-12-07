League Two
Swindon15:00Newport
Venue: The County Ground

Swindon Town v Newport County

Newport's Mickey Demetriou challenges Kaiyne Woolery of Swindon in last season's encounter in April
Newport's Mickey Demetriou challenges Kaiyne Woolery of Swindon in last season's encounter in April

Swindon Town will again have Kaiyne Woolery, Marc Richards and Chris Robertson unavailable for Saturday's League Two visit of Newport County.

Further bad news is that midfielder Toumani Diagouraga is expected to be out until the New Year.

Newport County could have Robbie Willmott, Matty Dolan and Keanu Marsh-Brown available after injury.

Tyler Forbes and Joss Labadie returned in Tuesday's Checkatrade Trophy loss at Cheltenham Town and could play a part.

