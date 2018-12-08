Scottish Premiership
Hearts15:00Motherwell
Venue: Tynecastle Park

Heart of Midlothian v Motherwell

How to follow:
Updates on BBC Radio Scotland & the BBC Sport website
  • Hearts have lost just one of their past seven league meetings with Motherwell (W5 D1), a 1-2 reverse in August 2017.
  • Motherwell are without a victory in their past five visits to Hearts in the Scottish Premiership (D1 L4) since a 1-0 win in January 2014.
  • Since Steven Naismith's injury at the end of October, Hearts have won none of their six league games without the forward (D2 L4); they had won eight of 10 with him at the start of the campaign (D1 L1).
  • Motherwell have conceded nine goals in their past two away league games (L2), more than they had in their previous eight combined (eight).
  • Hearts' Steven MacLean has been directly involved in 10 goals in his past 11 starts against Motherwell (eight goals, two assists), including a hat-trick for St Johnstone last time he started against them in May 2018.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Kilmarnock1694324121231
2Rangers1593337132430
3Celtic149323172430
4Hearts168352219327
5St Johnstone157441820-225
6Aberdeen147341713424
7Livingston156451412222
8Hibernian155552519620
9Motherwell154381625-915
10Hamilton1641111236-2413
11St Mirren1623111131-209
12Dundee1522111232-208
