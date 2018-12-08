Heart of Midlothian v Motherwell
- Hearts have lost just one of their past seven league meetings with Motherwell (W5 D1), a 1-2 reverse in August 2017.
- Motherwell are without a victory in their past five visits to Hearts in the Scottish Premiership (D1 L4) since a 1-0 win in January 2014.
- Since Steven Naismith's injury at the end of October, Hearts have won none of their six league games without the forward (D2 L4); they had won eight of 10 with him at the start of the campaign (D1 L1).
- Motherwell have conceded nine goals in their past two away league games (L2), more than they had in their previous eight combined (eight).
- Hearts' Steven MacLean has been directly involved in 10 goals in his past 11 starts against Motherwell (eight goals, two assists), including a hat-trick for St Johnstone last time he started against them in May 2018.