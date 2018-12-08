Scottish Premiership
Celtic15:00Kilmarnock
Venue: Celtic Park

Celtic v Kilmarnock

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Listen on BBC Radio Scotland 810MW/DAB/online; updates on the BBC Sport website
  • Celtic are winless in their past four league meetings with Kilmarnock (D2 L2).
  • Kilmarnock have won just one of their past 32 league visits to Celtic (D6 L25), a 2-0 victory in October 2012.
  • Celtic have won each of their six league games at Celtic Park in 2018-19, the only 100% winning record at home in this season's Scottish Premiership.
  • Killie have lost just one of their past 11 league games (W7 D3), a 2-1 defeat at home to Aberdeen in November.
  • Leigh Griffiths has scored seven goals in his past eight league appearances against Kilmarnock for Celtic.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Kilmarnock1694324121231
2Rangers1593337132430
3Celtic149323172430
4Hearts168352219327
5St Johnstone157441820-225
6Aberdeen147341713424
7Livingston156451412222
8Hibernian155552519620
9Motherwell154381625-915
10Hamilton1641111236-2413
11St Mirren1623111131-209
12Dundee1522111232-208
