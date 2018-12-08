Celtic v Kilmarnock
BBC coverage
- How to follow:
- Listen on BBC Radio Scotland 810MW/DAB/online; updates on the BBC Sport website
- Celtic are winless in their past four league meetings with Kilmarnock (D2 L2).
- Kilmarnock have won just one of their past 32 league visits to Celtic (D6 L25), a 2-0 victory in October 2012.
- Celtic have won each of their six league games at Celtic Park in 2018-19, the only 100% winning record at home in this season's Scottish Premiership.
- Killie have lost just one of their past 11 league games (W7 D3), a 2-1 defeat at home to Aberdeen in November.
- Leigh Griffiths has scored seven goals in his past eight league appearances against Kilmarnock for Celtic.