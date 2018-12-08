Scottish Premiership
Livingston15:00St Mirren
Venue: Tony Macaroni Arena

Livingston v St Mirren

  • This will be just the second ever meeting between Livingston and St Mirren in the Scottish Premiership.
  • Livi won their first encounter with the Buddies in the Premiership 2-0 this season, with goals from Jack Hamilton and Alan Lithgow.
  • Livingston have lost just one of their eight home league games this season (W5 D2), a 0-1 defeat to St Johnstone in October.
  • St Mirren are the only side yet to win an away game in this season's Premiership (P7 W0 D2 L5) - their last win on their travels in the competition was at Ross County in May 2015.
  • Excluding penalties, Livingston have scored more goals from set pieces (11) than any other side in this season's Scottish Premiership, whilst only Celtic (two) have conceded fewer goals from such situations than Livi (three).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Kilmarnock1694324121231
2Rangers1593337132430
3Celtic149323172430
4Hearts168352219327
5St Johnstone157441820-225
6Aberdeen147341713424
7Livingston156451412222
8Hibernian155552519620
9Motherwell154381625-915
10Hamilton1641111236-2413
11St Mirren1623111131-209
12Dundee1522111232-208
