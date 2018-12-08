Livingston v St Mirren
- This will be just the second ever meeting between Livingston and St Mirren in the Scottish Premiership.
- Livi won their first encounter with the Buddies in the Premiership 2-0 this season, with goals from Jack Hamilton and Alan Lithgow.
- Livingston have lost just one of their eight home league games this season (W5 D2), a 0-1 defeat to St Johnstone in October.
- St Mirren are the only side yet to win an away game in this season's Premiership (P7 W0 D2 L5) - their last win on their travels in the competition was at Ross County in May 2015.
- Excluding penalties, Livingston have scored more goals from set pieces (11) than any other side in this season's Scottish Premiership, whilst only Celtic (two) have conceded fewer goals from such situations than Livi (three).