Hamilton Academical v Hibernian
-
- From the section Scottish Premiership
BBC coverage
- How to follow:
- Updates on BBC Radio Scotland & the BBC Sport website
- Hamilton have lost just one of their past five home games against Hibernian in the top flight (W3 D1), a 2-1 defeat in March 2011.
- Hibs are unbeaten in three league meetings with Hamilton (W2 D1), winning the past two by an aggregate score of 9-1.
- None of Hamilton's past 18 home league games have been drawn, with Accies winning six and losing 12 of these matches - in fact, their last home draw in the Scottish Premiership was against Hibs in November 2017 (1-1).
- Hibernian's seven-match run without a league win (D3 L4) is their longest such run in the Premiership since May 2014 when they were relegated from the top flight (13 games).
- Hibs' Florian Kamberi has been directly involved in seven goals in just two appearances against Hamilton in the Scottish Premiership (four goals, three assists), more than he has against any other side in the competition.