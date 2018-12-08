Aberdeen v St Johnstone
- Aberdeen are unbeaten in their past four league games against St Johnstone, winning three and drawing one since a 2-0 home loss in April 2017.
- St Johnstone, who lost both of their Scottish Premiership visits to Pittodrie last season by an aggregate score of 7-1, have never lost three consecutive away games against the Dons in the top flight.
- Aberdeen have won each of their past four home league games, their best such run since April 2017 (eight straight wins).
- Saints are unbeaten in their past seven league games (W5 D2) and could equal their longest ever run of games without defeat in the Premiership (eight in December 2014) if they avoid a loss on Saturday.
- Aberdeen have had more different goalscorers (12) than any other side in this season's Scottish Premiership (excluding own goals).