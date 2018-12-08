Scottish Premiership
Aberdeen15:00St Johnstone
Venue: Pittodrie Stadium

Aberdeen v St Johnstone

BBC Radio Scotland & the BBC Sport website
  • Aberdeen are unbeaten in their past four league games against St Johnstone, winning three and drawing one since a 2-0 home loss in April 2017.
  • St Johnstone, who lost both of their Scottish Premiership visits to Pittodrie last season by an aggregate score of 7-1, have never lost three consecutive away games against the Dons in the top flight.
  • Aberdeen have won each of their past four home league games, their best such run since April 2017 (eight straight wins).
  • Saints are unbeaten in their past seven league games (W5 D2) and could equal their longest ever run of games without defeat in the Premiership (eight in December 2014) if they avoid a loss on Saturday.
  • Aberdeen have had more different goalscorers (12) than any other side in this season's Scottish Premiership (excluding own goals).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Kilmarnock1694324121231
2Rangers1593337132430
3Celtic149323172430
4Hearts168352219327
5St Johnstone157441820-225
6Aberdeen147341713424
7Livingston156451412222
8Hibernian155552519620
9Motherwell154381625-915
10Hamilton1641111236-2413
11St Mirren1623111131-209
12Dundee1522111232-208
View full Scottish Premiership table

