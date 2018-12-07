Cardiff City v Southampton

Cardiff striker Kenneth Zohore has returned to training but is not yet available

TEAM NEWS

Cardiff continue to face injury problems in attack, with makeshift striker Callum Paterson set to lead the line against Southampton.

Kenneth Zohore remains out with a calf injury, while Danny Ward and defender Jazz Richards are both unavailable and Gary Madine is a doubt.

Southampton captain Ryan Bertrand is a doubt, having missed the defeat against Tottenham with a back problem.

Michael Obafemi and Danny Ings have hamstring injuries and may miss out.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@chriswisey: New Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl offered an early glimpse of his engaging personality at his unveiling this week.

Dubbed the 'Klopp of the Alps', the Austrian set about charming the media with analogies involving washing machines, and even one about the Titanic, which set sail from the city over 100 years ago.

His fresh approach is already enthusing Saints fans, but the proof will be provided in the crucial weeks ahead.

Many would have predicted Cardiff, rather than Southampton, would occupy a spot in the bottom three at the start of December but, typically, Neil Warnock's side are fighting tough.

The bulk of their points have come at home, where they've clearly found their feet.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Cardiff manager Neil Warnock: "Southampton have the fillip of a new manager, a spring in their step, and they'll all want to impress.

"He's done really well wherever he's been and that's the league we're in now as it's open to everybody.

"They've probably got the best squad in the bottom half of the division."

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl on his nickname 'Klopp of the Alps': "I have heard about it. I don't like it so much; I want to be my own character.

"I was always a friend of his from football. He has a very proactive way of playing, and made a big mark in Germany. That kind of football really influenced my style.

"If I could do similar it would be fantastic for me, but that is too far away.

"We have other targets, goals and problems. The first target is to move as quickly as you can out of this relegation zone."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Cardiff have won three of their last four home games, and I can see them getting another victory here.

Prediction: 2-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Southampton ended a seven-match losing streak at Cardiff on their most recent visit, a 3-0 Premier League victory in 2013.

Cardiff have only lost four of their 20 home league matches against Saints overall (W12, D4).

Cardiff City

Cardiff have won three of their past four Premier League home games, matching their tally of wins from the previous 18 top-flight home matches.

They could win three consecutive top-flight home fixtures within a single season for the first time since 1961.

Cardiff have not kept a clean sheet in their last 12 top-flight games.

All three of their Premier League wins this campaign came after conceding the opening goal.

Only Arsenal (12) have won more points from a losing position than the Bluebirds' nine this season.

Cardiff and Arsenal are the only clubs not to have led a Premier League fixture at half time in 2018-19.

